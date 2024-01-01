Profile

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Pharmacy Tech Program Director

    Bio

    Sherrie has over 18 years of combined professional experience in pharmacy practice and education. In pharmacy practice, she has worked in multiple pharmacy settings, including inpatient pharmacy, community pharmacy, and long-term care facilities. In pharmacy education, she has served as a technician instructor and program director at several colleges and training centers. Her work displays strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills while enhancing company productivity and reputation. Sherrie currently serves as the MedCerts Pharmacy Technician Program Director. In this role, she is responsible for the planning, implementation, coordination, supervision, and evaluation of all instruction and related Pharmacy Technician program management activities. She oversees the fulfillment of educational goals and objectives, ensuring program compliance with state standards and requirements, as well as ASHP criteria, regulations, and policies. Sherrie holds her PharmD from Western University of Health Science, College of Pharmacy, and a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

    Courses - English

    Pharmacy Dosages and Prescriptions Essentials

    Pharmacy Law, Emergency Preparedness, and Biopharmaceutics

    Pharmacy Medication and Safety

    Pharmacy Syringes, Compounding Medications, & Communication

    Pharmacy Technician Essentials

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses