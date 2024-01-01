Sherrie has over 18 years of combined professional experience in pharmacy practice and education. In pharmacy practice, she has worked in multiple pharmacy settings, including inpatient pharmacy, community pharmacy, and long-term care facilities. In pharmacy education, she has served as a technician instructor and program director at several colleges and training centers. Her work displays strong organizational, analytical, and problem-solving skills while enhancing company productivity and reputation. Sherrie currently serves as the MedCerts Pharmacy Technician Program Director. In this role, she is responsible for the planning, implementation, coordination, supervision, and evaluation of all instruction and related Pharmacy Technician program management activities. She oversees the fulfillment of educational goals and objectives, ensuring program compliance with state standards and requirements, as well as ASHP criteria, regulations, and policies. Sherrie holds her PharmD from Western University of Health Science, College of Pharmacy, and a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).