MedCerts
Pharmacy Dosages and Prescriptions Essentials
MedCerts

Pharmacy Dosages and Prescriptions Essentials

Taught in English

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Instructor: Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

2,083 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Verify medication orders, calculate and measure dosage, and prepare and package medications

  • Apply knowledge of pharmacology, documentation, and inventory management in the pharmacy

  • Understand basic calculation methods related to pharmacy, including fractions, decimals, percentages, the metric system, ratios, and proportions

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

Calculating the proper dosage of a medication is the primary component of administering a drug. Explore the 3 basic methods used for dosage calculation: Dimensional Analysis, Ratio and Proportion, and using Formulas, as well as various pediatric dosage calculations, and infusion calculations for flow rate, time and weight.

In this lesson, we review filling prescriptions in a tablet and capsule form, types of tablets and capsules, filling machines, and bottles.

This lesson discusses liquid prescriptions, solutions, solubility, suspensions, emulsions, various emulsifiers, and methods.

The role of the Pharmacy Technician is to ultimately interpret prescriptions or review patients' charts to prepare appropriate medications. This lesson reviews those important tasks and identifies various scenarios and how to address them.

Instructor

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore
MedCerts
