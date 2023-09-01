MedCerts
Pharmacy Technician Essentials
MedCerts

Pharmacy Technician Essentials

This course is part of Pharmacy Technician Fundamentals Specialization

Taught in English

Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

Instructor: Dr. Sherrie B. Moore

1,794 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(17 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the primary functions of different pharmacy organizations

  • Understand the different roles of the pharmacy technician

  • Understand the common drugs and their uses, drug routes and formulations, and factors affecting drug activity

  • Understand pharmacy management software, as well as reading and interpreting prescriptions

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

20 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.4

(17 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Pharmacy Technician Fundamentals Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Become acquainted with various pharmacy settings from the hospital to the community retail pharmacy to mail order drug distribution and the characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages of these settings.

What's included

5 videos2 readings3 assignments

Gain an understanding of the basic aptitudes and personal attributes that are needed for a successful Pharmacy Technician; the daily job duties and responsibilities, as well as training, competency testing and performance measures. Additionally, review common medical terminology, drug classifications and abbreviations used in the pharmacy, and the body systems and their common disorders that are treated with medication.

What's included

8 videos2 readings4 assignments

Learn about how drugs are developed, patented and named, understand drug classes, drug reference books, and common medications and their uses. Additionally, gain an understanding of the different forms that drugs are dispensed in (tablet, powder, solutions, syrups, etc.) and the various routes of administration (oral, dermal, parenteral, etc.).

What's included

25 videos3 readings8 assignments

Become acquainted with the various tools and equipment used in a pharmacy setting to weigh, mix, count, and dispense medication. Additionally, gain an awareness of working with computers and software programs within the pharmacy setting and the different fields utilized to fill a prescription and run basic reports. The goal is not to master any specific software but to understand overall functionality.

What's included

10 videos4 readings5 assignments

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (5 ratings)
Dr. Sherrie B. Moore
MedCerts
5 Courses3,636 learners

Offered by

MedCerts

Recommended if you're interested in Patient Care

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Patient Care? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions