The Pharmacy Technician Essentials course provides an in-depth look at what a career in a pharmacy will look like. Through several lessons, students learn the ins and outs of a pharmacy setting and the meaning of the terminology used daily within a pharmacy environment. This course also provides a deep dive into the purpose of the top 200 most commonly prescribed medications and drug routes and formulations. Students will be able to demonstrate correct processing of medication orders, preparation, storage, and distribution of medications, by the end of the course. On top of knowing the medications being prescribed, students must also learn how to use pharmacy equipment, including management software and reading of prescriptions. At the completion of this course, students should have a solid understanding of what their day-to-day tasks will be within a pharmacy environment and how to use the necessary tools to excel in their new career.
Pharmacy Technician Essentials
This course is part of Pharmacy Technician Fundamentals Specialization
Taught in English
1,794 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(17 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand the primary functions of different pharmacy organizations
Understand the different roles of the pharmacy technician
Understand the common drugs and their uses, drug routes and formulations, and factors affecting drug activity
Understand pharmacy management software, as well as reading and interpreting prescriptions
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
20 assignments
Course
(17 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Become acquainted with various pharmacy settings from the hospital to the community retail pharmacy to mail order drug distribution and the characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages of these settings.
What's included
5 videos2 readings3 assignments
Gain an understanding of the basic aptitudes and personal attributes that are needed for a successful Pharmacy Technician; the daily job duties and responsibilities, as well as training, competency testing and performance measures. Additionally, review common medical terminology, drug classifications and abbreviations used in the pharmacy, and the body systems and their common disorders that are treated with medication.
What's included
8 videos2 readings4 assignments
Learn about how drugs are developed, patented and named, understand drug classes, drug reference books, and common medications and their uses. Additionally, gain an understanding of the different forms that drugs are dispensed in (tablet, powder, solutions, syrups, etc.) and the various routes of administration (oral, dermal, parenteral, etc.).
What's included
25 videos3 readings8 assignments
Become acquainted with the various tools and equipment used in a pharmacy setting to weigh, mix, count, and dispense medication. Additionally, gain an awareness of working with computers and software programs within the pharmacy setting and the different fields utilized to fill a prescription and run basic reports. The goal is not to master any specific software but to understand overall functionality.
What's included
10 videos4 readings5 assignments
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Patient Care
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Patient Care? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.