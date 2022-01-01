University of Colorado System
Learn pediatrics if you want to know more about newborn baby care, child development, or health issues that affect babies and children. Pediatrics includes a wide range of topics. Some people will want to learn how to care for a new baby who will be entering their lives. Others will be looking to expand their understanding of child psychology, anatomy, or brain development. Pediatrics is a component of many healthcare careers, including nursing, medicine, and physical therapy. Children are not miniature adults. They have different needs that change as they learn and grow. Learning pediatrics can help you understand children's needs better.
Some beneficial outcomes of learning pediatrics practical, such as learning newborn baby care, including safety, breastfeeding, and the importance of medical screenings. You may want to learn more about brain development or motor development. These skills can help you as a parent dealing with a baby or as a grandparent looking for the latest information. Pediatrics is also part of many careers, such as childcare, education, nursing, and athletic training. By learning pediatrics, you will improve your understanding of issues affecting the health and wellness of babies and children. It is an important field.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn pediatrics with video lectures, readings from the latest research in the field, projects that let you apply what you have learned, and discussions to help you master the material better. Peer grading can help you see other perspectives on the material. Online courses covering pediatrics include the practical, covering such things as feeding babies and then getting them to sleep. Others cover scientific and theoretical material about growth and development. Many lead to Specializations or Professional Certificates. The information covered in online courses can help you learn pediatrics, whether your interest is personal or professional.