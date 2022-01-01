About this Specialization

A newborn baby is an amazing beautiful life filled with hope. Unfortunately, many babies die or experience preventable harm even in 21st century. It is imperative that babies who are born healthy get off to a healthy start in the first month of life. There are some easy tenets of care to implement that help ensure that babies and families get off to a healthy start no matter where they are in the world. In this specialization learners will acquire the skills necessary for newborn baby care to optimize their health in the hours, days and weeks after they are born. The courses are designed to move the learner through the progression of care for healthy newborns in the first month of life. The first half of the specialization consists of clinical provisions such as initial medical interventions and screenings, health assessments and resulting diagnoses. The second half focuses on care provided at home including transport and sleep safety, nutrition, and parental and caregiver bonding.
Course1

Course 1

Preventative Healthcare for the Newborn Baby

4.8
stars
516 ratings
123 reviews
Course2

Course 2

The Newborn Assessment

4.9
stars
235 ratings
54 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Guidance to Keep Newborn Babies Safe and Healthy

4.8
stars
189 ratings
36 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Supporting Parents of a Newborn Baby

4.9
stars
150 ratings
29 reviews

University of Colorado System

