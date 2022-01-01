No prior experience required.
Newborn Baby Care Specialization
Newborn Baby care skills . Gain skills in newborn baby care, safety, & health including breastfeeding, safe sleep, & screenings
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will build a comprehensive understanding of newborn baby care, through video lectures, formative in-video-questions (questions to the learners within the video lectures), end of lesson summative assessments, exemplar case studies, and learner case studies, "Your Turn".
How the Specialization Works
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Preventative Healthcare for the Newborn Baby
In this course, you will learn some medical interventions and skills to keep newborns healthy in the days and weeks after they have been born. We’ll tell you about medicines like Vitamin K and erythromycin and how they can prevent serious illnesses. We’ll also introduce screening tests like hearing screening and newborn blood screening that help to make sure that babies are set up for success right from the start. But we will start off by talking about jaundice, looking at the simple ways to identify and treat this common presentation and prevent any harm to babies.
The Newborn Assessment
In your previous course, you learned some medical interventions and skills to keep newborns healthy in the days and weeks after they have been born. In this course, you will learn what some additional skills that medical providers do to keep babies healthy. The Newborn Assessment Course will walk you through the physical examination from head to toe. You are going to learn that this is so much we can discover just by looking at a baby. And yes, we will be listening too, and discussing how medical equipment, such as a stethoscope or a pulse oximeter, can help in your exam. You will begin to be able to distinguish some normal findings from some abnormal findings.
Guidance to Keep Newborn Babies Safe and Healthy
In your previous 2 courses, you learned some medical interventions and skills to keep newborns healthy in the days and weeks after they have been born. In this course, you will learn some key things that parents will need to do to keep their babies safe and healthy. The Guidance to Keep Newborn Babies Safe and Healthy Course will teach you best practices for how your baby will spend most of their day: eating, sleeping, and sometimes crying. Parents need to understand how to optimize nutrition, how to create a safe and happy sleep environment, how to safely transport their baby in their car, and how to respond to their baby’s crying.
Supporting Parents of a Newborn Baby
In this course, you will learn some core components in supporting parents of newborn babies. The Supporting Parents of Newborn Babies Course will teach you best practices for what to expect in the newborn exam and how to best support parents, partners, and other caregivers. This course examines post-partum depression, early bonding, and touch. This course introduces the important role of supportive partners and parents, in varied households, and what that support looks like. With every household as different, how can we effectively provide support as partners, fathers, co-parents, grandparents, and other guardians? As example, what are special considerations in adoption? We wrap the Newborn Baby Care four course specialization with a guest appearance by a newborn baby, and a live Skills examination performed by course instructor, Dr. Mary Kohn.
Instructors
Daniel NicklasAssistant Professor, Director of Primary Care Education for the Pediatrics Residency, Co-medical Director for the Pediatric Call Center
Christine GoldMD, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director UCH Well Newborn Unit
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
