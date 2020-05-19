About this Course

34,571 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Utrecht University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,978 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Introduction to Dynamics of Youth

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 23 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Brain and motor development

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Cognitive development

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Communication

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING CHILD DEVELOPMENT: FROM SYNAPSE TO SOCIETY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder