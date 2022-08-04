This course is targeted toward individuals wishing to operate a family day care center, and it covers topics including the fundamentals of early childhood development; the importance of play and Developmentally Appropriate Practice; and the significance of building strong family-educator relationships and how to achieve them.
Introduction to Early ChildhoodThe State University of New York
About this Course
There are no prerequisites for the course. Individuals should have an interest in pursuing early childhood education programs.
What you will learn
You'll learn the fundamentals of early childhood development, the importance of play, and the significance of family in early education programs.
Skills you will gain
- Creativity
- Child Care
- Decision-Making
- Communication
- Planning & Instruction
Offered by
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction: Family Policy Handbook Project
The intention of this module is to introduce you to the Home-Based Child Care Final Project, including the rubric which will be used to score your final project submission.
Foundations for Early Childhood
In this module, we define Developmentally Appropriate Practice and discuss the importance of play in early childhood. We also outline the domains of children's learning.
Family Engagement
In this module, we discuss teacher/family relationships, including ways to communicate and involve families in early childhood programs.
Observation and Assessment of Children
In this module, we will explore the use of observations in early childhood settings along with the varied assessments utilized and their purpose. In addition, we will look at developmentally-appropriate assessment strategies.
