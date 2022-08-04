About this Course

Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites for the course. Individuals should have an interest in pursuing early childhood education programs.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You'll learn the fundamentals of early childhood development, the importance of play, and the significance of family in early education programs.

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • Child Care
  • Decision-Making
  • Communication
  • Planning & Instruction
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction: Family Policy Handbook Project

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Foundations for Early Childhood

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 25 min), 2 readings
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Family Engagement

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Observation and Assessment of Children

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 24 min), 3 readings

