Mrs. JoLynn Fiorentino is an instructor of Early Childhood Development at SUNY Jefferson Community College. She has been working with young children over 25 years, with the majority of her career being spent with children aged 18 months-5 years. Prior to JCC, Mrs. Fiorentino worked in public schools teaching reading and Kindergarten. Mrs. Fiorentino attained her bachelor's degree in Childcare Administration and MSEd degree in Literacy from SUNY Potsdam. She is NYS teaching certified in Childhood Education B-2 and 1-6 and Literacy B-6.