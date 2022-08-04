About this Course

Beginner Level

There are no prerequisites for the course. Individuals should have an interest in operating a home-based child care center.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You’ll learn the basics of operating a quality and nurturing home-based child care center as a business.

Instructor

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction: Family Policy Handbook Project

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Introduction to a Home-Based Child Care Program

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Bookkeeping Basics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Childcare Contracts

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

