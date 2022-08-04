This course is targeted toward individuals wishing to run a home-based child care center. It covers topics such as the fundamentals of an in-home childcare setting as a business; the importance of financial management of a child care center; the creation of a child care contract; and an exploration of how to set tuition rates.
Child Care as a Business
The State University of New York
There are no prerequisites for the course. Individuals should have an interest in operating a home-based child care center.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
You’ll learn the basics of operating a quality and nurturing home-based child care center as a business.
There are no prerequisites for the course. Individuals should have an interest in operating a home-based child care center.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction: Family Policy Handbook Project
Introduction to a Home-Based Child Care Program
Bookkeeping Basics
Childcare Contracts
