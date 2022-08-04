Learner Reviews & Feedback for Child Care as a Business by The State University of New York
About the Course
This course is targeted toward individuals wishing to run a home-based child care center. It covers topics such as the fundamentals of an in-home childcare setting as a business; the importance of financial management of a child care center; the creation of a child care contract; and an exploration of how to set tuition rates.
Since a Family Policy Handbook is essential for anyone operating a family day care center, this course includes the development of one of three imperative sections of the handbook. The remaining two sections are created in complementary courses of the Home-Based Child Care series available on Coursera....