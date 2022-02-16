About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Leading a Family Business Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply strategies, tools and models to lead and orchestrate the family business

  • Identify and apply main characteristics that will allow you to be a good business leader

  • Generate entrepreneurial talent within the organization using business leadership

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Topic 1. Fundamentals of the Family Business

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 16 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Topic 2. Identification of roles in the family business

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Topic 3. Forward Vision in Entrepreneurial Families

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Topic 4. Next Generation Development (NxtGen)

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

