To ensure that the family business transcends and the company is sustained over time, in this course of entrepreneurship and business administration, you will have the opportunity to understand the complexity of family and business dynamics, reflect on the roles and ways of thinking of the family's leader and make a diagnosis of entrepreneurship.
This course is part of the Leading a Family Business Specialization
Apply strategies, tools and models to lead and orchestrate the family business
Identify and apply main characteristics that will allow you to be a good business leader
Generate entrepreneurial talent within the organization using business leadership
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Topic 1. Fundamentals of the Family Business
Topic 2. Identification of roles in the family business
Topic 3. Forward Vision in Entrepreneurial Families
Topic 4. Next Generation Development (NxtGen)
About the Leading a Family Business Specialization
This specialized Program is aimed at leaders and entrepreneurs, who seek to develop strategies for transgenerational entrepreneurship and innovation.
