Course 3 of 3 in the
Leading a Family Business Specialization
What you will learn

  • Understand and apply best practices in the family business

  • Distinguish entrepreneurship and innovation models

  • Implement entrepreneurship trends in your venture

Course 3 of 3 in the
Leading a Family Business Specialization
Tecnológico de Monterrey

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Topic 1. A Family Business Venture: The STEP Model

6 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 14 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Topic 2. Mega Trends and Entrepreneurship

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Topic 3. Ideation and Market Validation

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Topic 4. Value Proposition

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

