Nowadays, family businesses are indispensable in our economy. However, it is very important to identify the tools and strategies of success that allow them to transcend in a competitive environment. For that reason, this entrepreneurship course gives you the opportunity to know and apply best practices, taking into account entrepreneurship and innovation models that will allow you to take advantage of the strengths that posseses the family business, in order to create a suitable business for next generations.
Understand and apply best practices in the family business
Distinguish entrepreneurship and innovation models
Implement entrepreneurship trends in your venture
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Topic 1. A Family Business Venture: The STEP Model
Topic 2. Mega Trends and Entrepreneurship
Topic 3. Ideation and Market Validation
Topic 4. Value Proposition
About the Leading a Family Business Specialization
This specialized Program is aimed at leaders and entrepreneurs, who seek to develop strategies for transgenerational entrepreneurship and innovation.
