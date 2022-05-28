About this Course

Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Identify basic concepts of innovative entrepreneurship to innovate and create value in the company
  • Determine strategies and tools that entrepreneurs and startups use to develop and undertake innovations
  • Explain how entrepreneurs can go from an idea to a product and scale it
  • Analyze innovation initiatives within the organization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Topic 1. Innovative Entrepreneurship

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 16 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Topic 2. Lean Startup

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Topic 3. Designing a Business Model

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Topic 4. Corporate entrepreneurship

7 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes

