In a volatile, uncertain, complex, hyperconnected and ambiguous world, business and innovation cycles are shrinking like never before. The life cycle of companies has been reduced to less than a third in the last 30 years.
- Identify basic concepts of innovative entrepreneurship to innovate and create value in the company
- Determine strategies and tools that entrepreneurs and startups use to develop and undertake innovations
- Explain how entrepreneurs can go from an idea to a product and scale it
- Analyze innovation initiatives within the organization
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
Topic 1. Innovative Entrepreneurship
Why is entrepreneurship important these days? Is it a fad or a need of new managers, executives, and people who start projects and companies? Entrepreneurship is a discipline inside management that has only begun to be studied. Entrepreneurship is at present just as important as marketing, information systems, finance, human resources, or strategy. Furthermore, a very relevant body of knowledge has been developed around entrepreneurship to help and support entrepreneurs. Innovation is a discipline, together with entrepreneurship, for which methodologies have been developed and taught to people who innovate. When these disciplines are brought together they create the concept of innovative entrepreneurship.
Topic 2. Lean Startup
Welcome to Problem-Solution Fit, Product-Market Fit, and Business Model Fit. Have you heard about Lean Startup? We will be dealing with the concept and the methodologies used in it that will help you position the products or services you want to sell through your Startup.
Topic 3. Designing a Business Model
Welcome to the topic Business Model Types. Business models are key tools for launching a new company or for accelerating business growth. Business model design and analysis provide a simple and effective setting to assess new opportunities and are crucial to keep our head above water. This course offers a real-world context where students participate closely in the development, launching, management, and data collection processes of a business.
Topic 4. Corporate entrepreneurship
In this topic we are going to look at the concept Corporate entrepreneurship as a worldwide phenomena to accelerate the growth of companies through open innovation. We will clearly review that entrepreneurships can be done inside companies, that is, apply innovation in order to develop new products and services, or even business models, or buying companies at early stages.
