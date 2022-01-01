- Identify basic concepts of innovative entrepreneurship to innovate and create value in the company
- Determine strategies and tools that entrepreneurs and startups use to develop and undertake innovations
- Explain how entrepreneurs can go from an idea to a product and scale it
- Analyze innovation initiatives within the organization
Leading a Family Business Specialization
Entrepreneurship and leadership to transcend. Develop strategies for entrepreneurship and transgenerational innovation
Develop strategies for entrepreneurship and transgenerational innovation
Skills for leading and orchestrating synergies of the entrepreneurial business family members
Apply strategies, tools and models to lead and orchestrate the family business
Identify and apply main characteristics that will allow you to be a good business leader
Students will create an enterprise (new business, new product line, or new market) that the family business or business family did not previously have.
Students will diagnose a family business through the knowledge acquired in this course, in order to make a proposal for improvement.
Students will develop a value proposition thanks through validation process with customer interviews.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Entrepreneurial Mindset
In a volatile, uncertain, complex, hyperconnected and ambiguous world, business and innovation cycles are shrinking like never before. The life cycle of companies has been reduced to less than a third in the last 30 years.
Leadership in the Family Business
To ensure that the family business transcends and the company is sustained over time, in this course of entrepreneurship and business administration, you will have the opportunity to understand the complexity of family and business dynamics, reflect on the roles and ways of thinking of the family's leader and make a diagnosis of entrepreneurship.
Fundamentals of entrepreneurship in the family business
Nowadays, family businesses are indispensable in our economy. However, it is very important to identify the tools and strategies of success that allow them to transcend in a competitive environment. For that reason, this entrepreneurship course gives you the opportunity to know and apply best practices, taking into account entrepreneurship and innovation models that will allow you to take advantage of the strengths that posseses the family business, in order to create a suitable business for next generations.
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Tecnológico de Monterrey es una de las instituciones educativas privadas sin fines de lucro más grande en Latinoamérica, con más de 98,000 estudiantes en preparatoria, licenciatura, y posgrado.
