About the Course
In a volatile, uncertain, complex, hyperconnected and ambiguous world, business and innovation cycles are shrinking like never before. The life cycle of companies has been reduced to less than a third in the last 30 years.
The democratization of innovation has opened infinite possibilities for many people, companies and regions around the world. In particular, entrepreneurs and startups are taking advantage of the opportunities generated by the transformation that is taking place.
In this online course, you will understand how you can begin to develop these innovative and entrepreneurial skills, and thus apply them successfully.
This online course focuses on understanding the strategies, tools and basic concepts that entrepreneurs use to undertake market innovations and scale their ventures, generating value and disruption in many markets.
You will understand:
• How to validate a problem and its solution (Problem-Solution Fit)
• How to validate if a product has an acceptance in a market (Product-Market Fit)
• How to scale your ventures (Business Model Fit)...