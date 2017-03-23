Success in business can be greatly enhanced with an understanding of key entrepreneurial characteristics and competencies solutions. This interactive course provides potential entrepreneurs with the knowledge of succeeding in an entrepreneurial opportunity. Topics include: how creativity, opportunity and feasibility are best evaluated; business strategies for new businesses; importance of a business plan; achieving success in a new business. At the end of the course students will have the skills and confidence to evaluate starting a business, in addition to becoming more enterprising in how they approach their roles should they decide to work in organizations.
This course is part of the Career Success Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe the entrepreneurial process and how to manage it
Recognize opportunities to develop new business ideas
Apply entrepreneurial approaches, concepts, and methods
Understand operational challenges involved with creating new business ventures
Skills you will gain
- Strategic Management
- Management
- Marketing
- Entrepreneurship
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Feasibility Studies
Skills and Strategies
Starting a Business
Reviews
- 5 stars71.73%
- 4 stars20.56%
- 3 stars5.84%
- 2 stars1.01%
- 1 star0.83%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIALS OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP: THINKING & ACTION
What a good scenario for entrepreneurs! Interesting lectures. The lecturer knows what he talks about and gives a panoramic view of topics an entrepreneur needs to take care of. Thank you!
Start your own, getting "the Jack of all" mindset is very important to become Entrepreneurship in own business or corporate work culture. Great module, smart learning. Thanks!
The teacher explained the topic in brief manner. It kept the interest in the course. Definitely it will help all those who learn it and pass it on as well.
The course is practical enough in terms of short yet comprehensive course presentations. However, more reading materials will increase the learning available for students in class.
About the Career Success Specialization
This series of courses will help you build, develop and hone the essential skills needed to improve your employability and advancement in today’s dynamic workforce. The courses in this Specialization may be taken in any order. Each course can also be taken independently. The Specialization concludes with a Capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have gained throughout the courses to your individual and organizational needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.