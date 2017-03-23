About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 9 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the entrepreneurial process and how to manage it

  • Recognize opportunities to develop new business ideas

  • Apply entrepreneurial approaches, concepts, and methods

  • Understand operational challenges involved with creating new business ventures

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • Entrepreneurship
Course 9 of 10 in the
Career Success Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Feasibility Studies

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Skills and Strategies

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Starting a Business

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Career Success Specialization

Career Success

