ESSEC Business School
Basics of entrepreneurship: thinking and doing
ESSEC Business School

Basics of entrepreneurship: thinking and doing

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jan Lepoutre

Instructor: Jan Lepoutre

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

13 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the beginning of your learning journey! This first module is about knowing what entrepreneurship is and when it makes sense to use it. Just as you choose the right clothes for the right occasion, we will show you when to put on your entrepreneurial hat and when to put on your managerial hat. You will discover that entrepreneurship is not something you ARE, but something you DO. The objective is also to demystify entrepreneurship for you in a very concrete way.

What's included

4 videos3 quizzes

In this second module, we will strat by the analyzing of a business model wich will give you a perspective on what kinds of questions any entrepreneur will have to answer. And hence, what kind of answers any entrepreneur will need to search! We'll explore the different ways to search and optimize those searches. Then, we will introduce two very useful perspectives that any entrepreneur or innovator can use when looking to develop opportunities and business models. Finally, we will end this module by presenting the basics of investment sources for startups.

What's included

4 videos4 quizzes

For this third week, you will discover the methods of entrepreneurship and innovation. This topic being quite dense, it will be divided into two parts. In this first part, we will go deeper into much more detail on the entrepreneurial process of ideas and developing them into opportunities, such as design thinking, lean startup and effectuation. Furthermore we are going to the management of risks and uncertainties of failing in doing so.

What's included

6 videos5 quizzes

You have now reached the last week of the course! You have learned what the ideation process, design thinking and lean startup are...we still have to see one last method...Effectuation! Now, you are familiar with the main methods, let's see the business plan! What is its objective and especially how can you structure your business plan? Then, let's talk about the fact that creating a startup or launching an innovation is often more effective when it is done in a team. And finally, let's conclude this journey with one last thing I've learned from great entrepreneurs!

What's included

5 videos1 quiz

Instructor

Jan Lepoutre
ESSEC Business School
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

ESSEC Business School

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Entrepreneurship? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions