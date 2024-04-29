Having entrepreneurial skills is beneficial for everyone, whether in your personal or professional life. Entrepreneurship is not just about starting your own business, it is a mindset that pushes you to see opportunities where others only see challenges and to know how to manage risk and uncertainty.
Basics of entrepreneurship: thinking and doing
Taught in English
Course
April 2024
13 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to the beginning of your learning journey! This first module is about knowing what entrepreneurship is and when it makes sense to use it. Just as you choose the right clothes for the right occasion, we will show you when to put on your entrepreneurial hat and when to put on your managerial hat. You will discover that entrepreneurship is not something you ARE, but something you DO. The objective is also to demystify entrepreneurship for you in a very concrete way.
What's included
4 videos3 quizzes
In this second module, we will strat by the analyzing of a business model wich will give you a perspective on what kinds of questions any entrepreneur will have to answer. And hence, what kind of answers any entrepreneur will need to search! We'll explore the different ways to search and optimize those searches. Then, we will introduce two very useful perspectives that any entrepreneur or innovator can use when looking to develop opportunities and business models. Finally, we will end this module by presenting the basics of investment sources for startups.
What's included
4 videos4 quizzes
For this third week, you will discover the methods of entrepreneurship and innovation. This topic being quite dense, it will be divided into two parts. In this first part, we will go deeper into much more detail on the entrepreneurial process of ideas and developing them into opportunities, such as design thinking, lean startup and effectuation. Furthermore we are going to the management of risks and uncertainties of failing in doing so.
What's included
6 videos5 quizzes
You have now reached the last week of the course! You have learned what the ideation process, design thinking and lean startup are...we still have to see one last method...Effectuation! Now, you are familiar with the main methods, let's see the business plan! What is its objective and especially how can you structure your business plan? Then, let's talk about the fact that creating a startup or launching an innovation is often more effective when it is done in a team. And finally, let's conclude this journey with one last thing I've learned from great entrepreneurs!
What's included
5 videos1 quiz
