Profile

Jan Lepoutre

Professeur associé

    Bio

    My research interestest are on the nexus of organizational theory and strategy on the one hand, and entrepreneurship and societal challenges on the other. I investigate how individuals and organizations deal with the challenges that are incurred when putting their entrepreneurial energy to resolving societal problems. In the past, this has led me to qualitatively investigate institutional nonconformity in the Belgian ornamental horticulture industry, as well as developing global databases for measuring prevalence of social entrepreneurship in a country. My current research focuses on the role corporations can play in addressing systemic problems, such as poverty in Africa and the global financial system.

    Courses - English

    Basics of entrepreneurship: thinking and doing

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses