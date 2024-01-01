Professeur associé
My research interestest are on the nexus of organizational theory and strategy on the one hand, and entrepreneurship and societal challenges on the other. I investigate how individuals and organizations deal with the challenges that are incurred when putting their entrepreneurial energy to resolving societal problems. In the past, this has led me to qualitatively investigate institutional nonconformity in the Belgian ornamental horticulture industry, as well as developing global databases for measuring prevalence of social entrepreneurship in a country. My current research focuses on the role corporations can play in addressing systemic problems, such as poverty in Africa and the global financial system.