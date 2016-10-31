CC
Jul 4, 2020
Easy and not as intimidating as I feared. I am not a financial person, but I found these insights to be very helpful in understanding those who are, and being able to appreciate my family's business.
Nov 7, 2015
I really enjoyed this class. It has given me serious motivation to start my own company. I liked being able to see an overview of the steps I need to take to start my business off on the right foot.
By Chandra S C•
Oct 30, 2016
Course is a great introduction to knowing the mechanics of Entrepreneurship. This course would only be a foundation and first step. Take this course to remember the essentials and build over it.
By Nicole G•
Nov 7, 2015
By Nicole G•
Nov 7, 2015
I really enjoyed this class. It has given me serious motivation to start my own company. I liked being able to see an overview of the steps I need to take to start my business off on the right foot.
By Dante L C C•
Nov 30, 2015
Very good introduction presented in clear language and interesting fashion. David has great instructor skills that keeps you engaged with the videos all the time.
By Carlos A B S•
Oct 31, 2020
What a good scenario for entrepreneurs! Interesting lectures. The lecturer knows what he talks about and gives a panoramic view of topics an entrepreneur needs to take care of. Thank you!
By Carl L G C•
Jul 4, 2020
By Valarie s•
Jan 20, 2018
Excellent content, the teacher is articulate, the material is comprehensive. Great coverage of subject.
By Heena A•
Nov 21, 2019
David Standen is brilliant in this course! I loved learning about the essentials of Entrepreneurship. David gave some really practical tips in starting a business. He shared his personal experiences, which made the course really useful. I highly recommend this course for anyone trying to understand the basics of any business, and for some really useful insider tips from company incorporation to the use of cloud computing for businesses!
By K H K R•
Apr 14, 2020
Very useful course to those who teaches entrepreneurship subject and those who take intiation to start business before what are the important inputs to analye the person
By Qazi F•
Aug 12, 2017
This was a excellent course , i learned allot from it
By Michael A O•
Dec 18, 2017
Really nice and detailed
By SUBHRA S M•
Mar 3, 2018
Very Good Learning
By Aniket K•
Feb 25, 2019
By Allen J M A•
Jan 9, 2018
The course is practical enough in terms of short yet comprehensive course presentations. However, more reading materials will increase the learning available for students in class.
By Osmar S•
Dec 12, 2017
A good overall explanation about the subject but I did expect deeper and more practical examples to be discussed. In general I recommend the course.
By Mohamad K•
Jan 7, 2018
Very interesting course, and very useful. Thank you!
By Heinz R•
Dec 29, 2017
Very compact but high quality basics
By Timothy S•
Oct 27, 2015
Helpful lecture on Writing a business plan and what it takes to be an Entrepreneur. Basically a very small overview of Business school. And then great advise and instruction on how to get your Business launched without any huge debilitating early mistakes or time wasted over planning.
By William H R•
Nov 21, 2015
The first two sections, in particular, offer a lot of value and content for people thinking about starting a business. The latter lessons are a bit less "mind blowing" but they still offer value and can serve as good reminders to those who already know the basics of business.
By Danny W•
Jan 3, 2019
A very well delivered course. A good coverage of many areas of entrepreneurship, a really solid introduction that has provided me with the skills needed to continue further. Really enjoyed the presentation style too, the teacher of this course was excellent.
By Joseph G•
Mar 10, 2020
Easy course with some good practical information. The quizzes were not clear at all, and did not test much of what was covered in the lectures.
By JUAN D R•
Dec 27, 2015
Es un programa extraordinario que engloba de una forma amena y ligera todos los aspectos del emprendimiento.
Mi agradecimiento y reconocimiento desde Venezuela a la UCI y especialmente al Prof. David Standen y al equipo desarrollador del contenido.
By Forhad H•
Dec 23, 2016
It is so helpful for new entrepreneurs and to generate idea about the basic of entrepreneurship. So I think every new entrepreneur should enroll this course. It is brief and easy to understand. Everyone can easily grab the message of this course.
By Paul D B•
Dec 21, 2015
Great practical advice presented in an overview. For me, professors who have real-world experience - and clearly Professor Standen does - are the best teachers. I will be looking for more courses from UCI, hopefully with this professor.
By Amitava D•
Oct 11, 2015
An excellent course. It covers all the relevant topics and covers them well. I specially liked the distinction made between Leadership and Management and learned how both are important for being an entrepreneur. Thanks!
By Juliano R D•
Dec 28, 2015
This course gave me more confidence to handle and manage my own business. The knowledgement and inspiration to move on with less ignorance about entrepreneurship was really important to me. So, let's go to success!!!