Learner Reviews & Feedback for Essentials of Entrepreneurship: Thinking & Action by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
2,641 ratings
446 reviews

About the Course

Success in business can be greatly enhanced with an understanding of key entrepreneurial characteristics and competencies solutions. This interactive course provides potential entrepreneurs with the knowledge of succeeding in an entrepreneurial opportunity. Topics include: how creativity, opportunity and feasibility are best evaluated; business strategies for new businesses; importance of a business plan; achieving success in a new business. At the end of the course students will have the skills and confidence to evaluate starting a business, in addition to becoming more enterprising in how they approach their roles should they decide to work in organizations. Upon completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Learn about the many faces of and contexts for entrepreneurship 2. Learn about the entrepreneurial process and how to manage it 3. Learn about what it takes to be an entrepreneur and your own potential to be one 4. Learn to recognize opportunities to generate and assess your own business idea 5. Explain the business planning process 6. Apply entrepreneurial approaches, concepts and methods to your own business idea 7. Learn about the operational issues in developing new business ventures...

CC

Jul 4, 2020

Easy and not as intimidating as I feared. I am not a financial person, but I found these insights to be very helpful in understanding those who are, and being able to appreciate my family's business.

NG

Nov 7, 2015

I really enjoyed this class. It has given me serious motivation to start my own company. I liked being able to see an overview of the steps I need to take to start my business off on the right foot.

By Chandra S C

Oct 30, 2016

Course is a great introduction to knowing the mechanics of Entrepreneurship. This course would only be a foundation and first step. Take this course to remember the essentials and build over it.

By Nicole G

Nov 7, 2015

I really enjoyed this class. It has given me serious motivation to start my own company. I liked being able to see an overview of the steps I need to take to start my business off on the right foot.

By Dante L C C

Nov 30, 2015

Very good introduction presented in clear language and interesting fashion. David has great instructor skills that keeps you engaged with the videos all the time.

Thanks

By Carlos A B S

Oct 31, 2020

What a good scenario for entrepreneurs! Interesting lectures. The lecturer knows what he talks about and gives a panoramic view of topics an entrepreneur needs to take care of. Thank you!

By Carl L G C

Jul 4, 2020

By Valarie s

Jan 20, 2018

Excellent content, the teacher is articulate, the material is comprehensive. Great coverage of subject.

By Heena A

Nov 21, 2019

David Standen is brilliant in this course! I loved learning about the essentials of Entrepreneurship. David gave some really practical tips in starting a business. He shared his personal experiences, which made the course really useful. I highly recommend this course for anyone trying to understand the basics of any business, and for some really useful insider tips from company incorporation to the use of cloud computing for businesses!

By K H K R

Apr 14, 2020

Very useful course to those who teaches entrepreneurship subject and those who take intiation to start business before what are the important inputs to analye the person

By Qazi F

Aug 12, 2017

This was a excellent course , i learned allot from it

By Michael A O

Dec 18, 2017

Really nice and detailed

By SUBHRA S M

Mar 3, 2018

Very Good Learning

By Aniket K

Feb 25, 2019

Thanks

By Allen J M A

Jan 9, 2018

The course is practical enough in terms of short yet comprehensive course presentations. However, more reading materials will increase the learning available for students in class.

By Osmar S

Dec 12, 2017

A good overall explanation about the subject but I did expect deeper and more practical examples to be discussed. In general I recommend the course.

By Mohamad K

Jan 7, 2018

Very interesting course, and very useful. Thank you!

By Heinz R

Dec 29, 2017

Very compact but high quality basics

By Timothy S

Oct 27, 2015

Helpful lecture on Writing a business plan and what it takes to be an Entrepreneur. Basically a very small overview of Business school. And then great advise and instruction on how to get your Business launched without any huge debilitating early mistakes or time wasted over planning.

By William H R

Nov 21, 2015

The first two sections, in particular, offer a lot of value and content for people thinking about starting a business. The latter lessons are a bit less "mind blowing" but they still offer value and can serve as good reminders to those who already know the basics of business.

By Danny W

Jan 3, 2019

A very well delivered course. A good coverage of many areas of entrepreneurship, a really solid introduction that has provided me with the skills needed to continue further. Really enjoyed the presentation style too, the teacher of this course was excellent.

By Joseph G

Mar 10, 2020

Easy course with some good practical information. The quizzes were not clear at all, and did not test much of what was covered in the lectures.

By JUAN D R

Dec 27, 2015

Es un programa extraordinario que engloba de una forma amena y ligera todos los aspectos del emprendimiento.

Mi agradecimiento y reconocimiento desde Venezuela a la UCI y especialmente al Prof. David Standen y al equipo desarrollador del contenido.

By Forhad H

Dec 23, 2016

It is so helpful for new entrepreneurs and to generate idea about the basic of entrepreneurship. So I think every new entrepreneur should enroll this course. It is brief and easy to understand. Everyone can easily grab the message of this course.

By Paul D B

Dec 21, 2015

Great practical advice presented in an overview. For me, professors who have real-world experience - and clearly Professor Standen does - are the best teachers. I will be looking for more courses from UCI, hopefully with this professor.

By Amitava D

Oct 11, 2015

An excellent course. It covers all the relevant topics and covers them well. I specially liked the distinction made between Leadership and Management and learned how both are important for being an entrepreneur. Thanks!

By Juliano R D

Dec 28, 2015

This course gave me more confidence to handle and manage my own business. The knowledgement and inspiration to move on with less ignorance about entrepreneurship was really important to me. So, let's go to success!!!

