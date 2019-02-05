About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Knowing who you are

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 48 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Securing the first key steps of your entrepreneurial project

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Igniting your project

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 75 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The path to maturity

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes

