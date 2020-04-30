AS
Jul 6, 2019
Structured, clear and understandable course that brings the knowledge and new ideas, as well as completes the existing knowledge and gives the new perspectives about certain subjects. Thank you
YM
May 31, 2020
It is one of the strategically planned courses. I like to thank the course creator and given an opportunity to learn an entrepreneurship strategy from ideation to exit.
By Alexis F•
Apr 30, 2020
Dear Ambroise Huret teacher, thank you for all these advices. If you continue teaching a class online, it would be a pleasure to participate to it.
By Aleksandra T•
Oct 5, 2018
I've taken many classes on entrepreneurship and this one gives the best real life solutions to real problems an entrepreneur may encounter. While most classes offer theory based solutions, this one not only explains things in a practical way, but also gives step by step guides on how to do certain things. As other courses would say "find a partner to join you", this course gives you a complete guide on what to do and what not to do.
The professor was extremely engaging and everything was interesting. There isn't a section of the course that wasn't useful. Everything is explained very clearly. Another very well thought out aspect of this course is that its interactive and feels very tailored to each viewer individually.
The only thing that I didn't enjoy that much is the fact that there were always the same guest entrepreneurs and most of what they had to say couldn't really be applied. I wish more specific examples were chosen so that the theory could relate to very specific guests with the exact aspect of what is being taught.
I would highly recommend this course to anyone wondering where to start their entrepreneurship journey. There's no better course to learn the basics without hours of theoretical concepts.
By Foad P•
Apr 7, 2020
This course definitely was one of the best ever courses that I've learned. This course will enlighten your mind about what entrepreneurship is all about and where to start.
Don't miss the readings, They are very important
By Charlie M•
Apr 17, 2020
It is a really good course. Useful for someone just thinking through whether it might make sense to start their own venture. Most of the content is probably more relevant to a B2B idea but the ideas hold for B2C as well.
By Aliaksandr S•
Jul 7, 2019
By Yogesh M•
Jun 1, 2020
By Chuks-Osuji C•
Jul 8, 2020
This course was well taught. I learnt a lot and was given the opportunity to put what I learnt every week into practice. It is a very interactive course.
By Selavelecrane•
Sep 15, 2019
Great course. It's a very interesting and clearly exposed view of the whole entrepreneurship journey. A really good point of start before to go further.
By Luis M A R C•
Jan 10, 2018
Excelent this course, the teacher is excelent and the participation of the guest is very good. In resume the course have information very valuable
By Tatsu N•
May 15, 2019
You definitely better take this course before you start your business. In other words, without knowing all info (although it contains only basic info) in this course, it may be risky to initiate your business.
By Philip P•
May 17, 2020
This course was excellent. It combines all the basics that may be interesting for the topic. I am very satisfied with what I learned.
By Egor B•
Jun 22, 2019
The course triggered and supported over it's duration structured reflection on my startup ideas, that's much more than I expected!
By Adnane A•
Mar 15, 2019
The professor Ambroise huret must win the Nobel Prize for the best course Entrepreneurship in the world.Thank you so much
By Yusuf T•
Nov 27, 2018
"Entrepreneurship Strategy: From Ideation to Exit" course content is really excellent, well-prepared and offered by Ambroise Huret. As an agrifood consultant for donor-funded development projects (worldwide), I learned a lot and improved my experience and knowledge. It has towards approach and gives many innovative options for entrepreneurs. Thank you.
By Angéline P•
Feb 2, 2018
Many valuable lessons, that every entrepreneur should learn about. The course is qualitative with a knowledgeable speaker & real-life entrepreneurs sharing their experiences and expertise. I ate up this course, which helped me push forward and build up my idea for my own entrepreunarial journey. Thank you.
By zaidouni m•
Jan 9, 2020
A very interesting course that's gives a large sight with very important and valuable knowledge from the best-ranked European and world business school ,on the entrepreneurial journey from the very early start to the very happy end dreamed by all entrepreneurs, namely the Exit.
By Zukisani K M•
Jun 29, 2020
I was able to learn concepts that I was unaware of and concepts i was familiar with. It was enlightening to have my previous knowledge from trial and error solidified in the form of a course. This course is especially great if you have been running a business from trial and error.
By Xiaoyu Y•
Jul 26, 2020
I got many information more than the course itself. For example, from the practical stories, more and more positive people are willing to accept the chanllege, becuase in their eyes, there are succeed, and be confidence to do, and try to accept then change. No change, no develop.
By Alexandre G•
Feb 4, 2018
I really enjoyed this hands-on course, where you learn tips from others in the field. The lessons on sales and finance were really gold nuggets. Only the part about generating ideas was a little less convincing. In any case, congratulations to the whole team and thank you!
By Anwana S E•
Jul 10, 2020
it was very clear and understandable. i am glad i could take part in this course. thank you for the past 4 weeks of new experiences and i can't wait to try them out.
By Mario J R M•
Jun 24, 2018
Thanks to God, to Coursera and HC Paris, for the opportunity to study this course. Congratulations for your work in Education and training at International level
By Martin H•
Nov 22, 2018
I really enjoyed the course. The course provides valuable content and is really well structured. It would be amazing if we would get a content/learning summary.
By Valery P•
Mar 25, 2018
I really enjoyed the "go to the point" approach provided here and the multiple authentic real world interviews
By Roshan•
May 26, 2020
fantastic course, i like its whole structure which is divided into short videos that never make it boring.
By Prabhupad A•
Jul 12, 2020
Great Coarse