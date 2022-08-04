- Child Care
- Business Accumen
- Creativity
- Planning & Instructing
- Decision-Making
- Communication
- Planning & Instruction
- Hiring
- safety
- Mental Health
- Emergency Management
- Nutrition
Home-Based Child Care Specialization
Launch a Home-Based Childcare Center. Master techniques and create essential elements to operate a nurturing and quality family day care center.
Offered By
What you will learn
You'll learn the fundamentals of early childhood development, the importance of play, and the significance of family in early education programs.
You'll learn the fundamentals of establishing a safe, home-based childcare center.
You’ll learn the basics of operating a quality and nurturing home-based child care center as a business.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By completing all three courses and their project assignments, learners will have a family policy handbook that can be refined and distributed to potential families and business clients.
The handbook contains 16 sections, including:
1. Introduction,
2. Philosophy,
3. Curriculum,
4. Parents/Family Engagement,
5. Observation & Assessment Techniques,
6. Discipline/Behavior Management Policy,
7. Supporting Diversity,
8. Training & Education Qualifications,
9. Illness Prevention & Importance of Physical Activity,
10. Nutrition & CACFP,
11. Social-emotional Learning,
12. Emergency Plan/Mandated Reporter,
13. Requirements & Start-up Costs,
14. Bookkeeping Basics & Insurance,
15. Contracts, including State Resources, and
16. Rate Setting & Invoice Processing.
How the Specialization Works
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
