This course is targeted toward individuals wishing to operate a safe and healthy family day care center, and it covers topics including staffing; creating a safe environment; nutrition; mental health & wellness; and emergency planning.
Health and Safety of a Home-Based Childcare CenterThe State University of New York
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prerequisites. Individuals should have an interest in early childhood education programs, including operating a home-based childcare center.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
You'll learn the fundamentals of establishing a safe, home-based childcare center.
Skills you will gain
- Hiring
- safety
- Mental Health
- Emergency Management
- Nutrition
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction: Family Policy Handbook Project
1 hour to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Safety and Prevention of Injuries
2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 31 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete
Physical Health and Young Children
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 27 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete
Nutrition in Early childhood
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 22 min), 2 readings
