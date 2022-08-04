About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prerequisites. Individuals should have an interest in early childhood education programs, including operating a home-based childcare center.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Y​ou'll learn the fundamentals of establishing a safe, home-based childcare center.

Skills you will gain

  • Hiring
  • safety
  • Mental Health
  • Emergency Management
  • Nutrition
Beginner Level

No prerequisites. Individuals should have an interest in early childhood education programs, including operating a home-based childcare center.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction: Family Policy Handbook Project

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Safety and Prevention of Injuries

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 31 min), 2 readings
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Physical Health and Young Children

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 27 min), 2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Nutrition in Early childhood

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 22 min), 2 readings

