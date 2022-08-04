Learner Reviews & Feedback for Health and Safety of a Home-Based Childcare Center by The State University of New York
About the Course
This course is targeted toward individuals wishing to operate a safe and healthy family day care center, and it covers topics including staffing; creating a safe environment; nutrition; mental health & wellness; and emergency planning.
Since a Family Policy Handbook is essential for anyone operating a family day care center, this course includes the development of one of three imperative sections of the handbook. The remaining two sections are created in other courses of the Home-Based Childcare series available on Coursera....