This course provides a comprehensive overview of early childhood (0 to 3 years old) healthcare, covering newborn, infant, and toddler characteristics, daily parenting, early childhood development and education, as well as the prevention and treatment of common infectious diseases. It also includes information on managing common health problems in newborns, infants and toddlers, for example, neonatal jaundice, pneumonia, diarrea, fever, rickets, anemia, etc..
Health Care and Promotion for Infants and Toddlers
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
You can learn how to take care of newborns, infants and toddlers in daily life, for example, breastfeeding, skin care, dental care, etc.
You will learn how to promote children's growth and development, including kangaroo mother care, touching, play, language promotion skills, etc..
You will know how to prevent common illnesses in newborns, infants and toddlers and care for them properly.
January 2024
20 quizzes
There are 9 modules in this course
This unit covers characteristics of newborns, newborn daily parenting, breastfeeding, and supplementary feeding.
8 videos3 quizzes
This unit covers kangaroo mother care, neonatal jaundice, and special physiological manifestations in neonates.
6 videos3 quizzes
This unit addresses the infant feeding, neuropsychological development of infants and the promotion, motor development of infants and the promotion, language development of infants and the promotion.
4 videos1 quiz
Here, you will learn the characteristics of toddlers (e.g., physiologic function, language and motor development, psychosocial development); care of toddlers (e.g., nutritional requirements and feeding, toilet training), and dental health.
4 videos1 quiz
In this unit, we will learn the assessment of development, early childhood development promotion, play, and physical exercise.
4 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
Next, we turn our attention to the immunization program and the procedure of vaccination; we will also consider how to cope with vaccination reactions.
4 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt
The unit introduces measles, chickenpox and neonatal syphilis.
3 videos1 quiz
In this unit, you will learn foreign body airway obstruction, fever, pneumonia and diarrhea.
5 videos4 quizzes
In this unit, you will learn health problems related to nutrition, including iron deficiency anemia, vitamin D deficiency rickets, obesity and malnutrition.
5 videos5 quizzes
