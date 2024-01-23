Peking University
Health Care and Promotion for Infants and Toddlers
Peking University

Health Care and Promotion for Infants and Toddlers

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Yuanyuan Yang
Tongyan Han
Hua Chen

Instructors: Yuanyuan Yang

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You can learn how to take care of newborns, infants and toddlers in daily life, for example, breastfeeding, skin care, dental care, etc.

  • You will learn how to promote children's growth and development, including kangaroo mother care, touching, play, language promotion skills, etc..

  • You will know how to prevent common illnesses in newborns, infants and toddlers and care for them properly.

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

20 quizzes

There are 9 modules in this course

This unit covers characteristics of newborns, newborn daily parenting, breastfeeding, and supplementary feeding.

What's included

8 videos3 quizzes

This unit covers kangaroo mother care, neonatal jaundice, and special physiological manifestations in neonates.

What's included

6 videos3 quizzes

This unit addresses the infant feeding, neuropsychological development of infants and the promotion, motor development of infants and the promotion, language development of infants and the promotion.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

Here, you will learn the characteristics of toddlers (e.g., physiologic function, language and motor development, psychosocial development); care of toddlers (e.g., nutritional requirements and feeding, toilet training), and dental health.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

In this unit, we will learn the assessment of development, early childhood development promotion, play, and physical exercise.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Next, we turn our attention to the immunization program and the procedure of vaccination; we will also consider how to cope with vaccination reactions.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

The unit introduces measles, chickenpox and neonatal syphilis.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

In this unit, you will learn foreign body airway obstruction, fever, pneumonia and diarrhea.

What's included

5 videos4 quizzes

In this unit, you will learn health problems related to nutrition, including iron deficiency anemia, vitamin D deficiency rickets, obesity and malnutrition.

What's included

5 videos5 quizzes

Instructors

Yuanyuan Yang
Peking University
1 Course234 learners
Tongyan Han
Peking University
1 Course234 learners
Hua Chen
Peking University
1 Course234 learners

