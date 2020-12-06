This course is designed for administrators, advocates, policy makers, clinicians, and service users. It will give you the background, recommendations, and tools you need to address issues related to high quality maternal and newborn care in your own setting. In particular, you will learn about the evidence behind implementing the midwifery model of care as a means to advancing the health and wellbeing of mothers and babies globally. The modules in this course are structured around the Quality Maternal and Newborn Care Framework, first published in the landmark 2014 Lancet Series on Midwifery. You will learn from nearly 20 expert contributors as they discuss their research and personal experiences in low, middle, and high resource settings.
Global Quality Maternal and Newborn CareYale University
About this Course
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Maternal and Newborn Health
This module covers maternal and newborn health and wellbeing in a changing world. You will learn where we are and where we are going.
Quality Maternal and Newborn Care & the Midwifery Model of Care
This module makes the case for how midwives and the midwifery model of care can improve outcomes for maternal and newborn care.
Care Delivery
This module follows the evidence regarding practice categories. You will learn about the spectrum of services that should be provided to effectively deliver care to mothers and babies.
Care Organization
This module discusses care that is available accessible and acceptable. You will learn about continuity and how services can be integrated across communities and facilities.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.33%
- 4 stars13.76%
- 3 stars2.17%
- 1 star0.72%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL QUALITY MATERNAL AND NEWBORN CARE
This course is very informative it will keep you updated in this field.Highly recomeded
Excellent course to get you motivated and interested in Maternal and Newborn Health
Very detailed course with excellent information on quality of care with examples and videos. Pace of lectures is very good. Thank you to all the lecturers
Very useful course drawn from global filed experiences and realities. The course had good videos and simple messages to understand.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.