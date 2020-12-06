About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Intermediate Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Maternal and Newborn Health

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Quality Maternal and Newborn Care & the Midwifery Model of Care

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Care Delivery

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Care Organization

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

