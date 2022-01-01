About this Course

6,334 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week One

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week Two

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week Three

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week Four

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder