Engaging in this course will provide you with the opportunity to think about breastfeeding and its public health implications. The Socio-Ecological Model will be the framework of the course as we think about how each level of the Model (individual, interpersonal, community, organizational, and public policy) impacts breastfeeding practices in the United States, and globally.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week One
This week's Module will address the following: What is a Public Health Problem? The Socio-ecological lens; Overview of breastfeeding environment in the US and globally.
Week Two
This week's Module will address the following: Maternal Self-Efficacy, Family, and Community Support for Breastfeeding.
Week Three
This week's Module will address the following: Support from Health Care Providers and Employers
Week Four
This week's Module will address the following: Research and Surveillance
