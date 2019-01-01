Profile

Olivia S. Anderson

Clinical Assistant Professor of Nutritional Science

    Bio

    Dr. Liv Anderson is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Nutritional Sciences (NS) Department at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Prior to her appointment in the NS Department, Dr. Anderson worked as a research associate at UM’s Center for Research on Learning and Teaching where she focused on development and assessment of novel pedagogical techniques and program/unit evaluation strategies. Her current research and practice focus on 1) novel and efficient assessment and evaluation techniques at the micro- and macro-level, 2) self-directed learning and metacognition skill-building in the public health curriculum, and 3) the implication of the public health discipline to interprofessional education, practice, and care. Dr. Anderson is a registered dietitian and earned a MPH in Human Nutrition and a PhD in Environmental Health Sciences.

    Courses

    Breastfeeding: Public Health Perspectives

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder