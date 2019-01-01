Dr. Liv Anderson is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Nutritional Sciences (NS) Department at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Prior to her appointment in the NS Department, Dr. Anderson worked as a research associate at UM’s Center for Research on Learning and Teaching where she focused on development and assessment of novel pedagogical techniques and program/unit evaluation strategies. Her current research and practice focus on 1) novel and efficient assessment and evaluation techniques at the micro- and macro-level, 2) self-directed learning and metacognition skill-building in the public health curriculum, and 3) the implication of the public health discipline to interprofessional education, practice, and care. Dr. Anderson is a registered dietitian and earned a MPH in Human Nutrition and a PhD in Environmental Health Sciences.