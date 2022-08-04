About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
6 minutes to complete

Welcome to Breastfeeding and Adequate Substitutes

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 1 reading
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Unit 1: Breastmilk Composition and Health Benefits

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 68 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Unit 2: The Practice of Breastfeeding

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Unit 3: Breastmilk Substitutes (BMS)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz

