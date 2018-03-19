Stanford's Short Course on Breastfeeding was designed for new mothers and the people who support them. This engaging, one-week learning experience, provides participants with everything they need to know to more successfully establish breastfeeding – or support a new mother who has decided to breastfeed. We created the course because we recognize that there is a very small window in which successful, exclusive breastfeeding can be established, and that many new mothers are mastering this skill during a busy and sometimes stressful time. Brought to life by beautiful illustrations and interviews with international mothers, we hope to reach the broadest spectrum of mothers, helping them understand the current recommendations, challenges, benefits and practical considerations around breastfeeding - while simultaneously inspiring them to consider breastfeeding as the first choice for feeding their babies.
This course is very helpful to me to prepare for my baby's arrival. I have learned a lot from the benefits of breastfeeding and will absolutely choose this practice in raising my own child.
Good for an intro - touches upon benefits of breastfeeding, the science behind how breastfeeding works, possible challenges that mothers attempting to breastfeed may face
It was very helpful, the reasons why breastfeeding is better for our babies were very clear. It definitely encourage me to give breastfeeding. Thank you so much for this course
Very informative on the benefits of breastfeeding and the risks of not breastfeeding. I would have liked more instruction on latching and the practical skill of breastfeeding.
