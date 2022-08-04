This course is designed for health educators and home visitors serving families with infants 0-6 months old. Learners will gain knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on healthy infant nutrition and growth as well as maternal and family nutrition. This course is uniquely tailored towards Indigenous families and approaches nutrition through a strengths-based lens connecting to Indigenous foods and Native Foodways.
Family Spirit NurtureJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Home visitor and/or health education experience with families. Recommended to be culturally connected with Indigenous and/or Tribal communities.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
How to have meaningful discussions with families to positively impact healthy infant feeding and growth.
The importance of sugar moderation in the first year of life and beyond.
Skills you will gain
- Basic nutrition knowledge
- Responsive Feeding for Infants
- Breastfeeding promotion
- Motivational Interviewing for nutrition
- Connecting to Indigenous foods and Native foodways
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Promoting Healthy Nutrition for Infants and Families
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Brief Nutrition Basics
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Infant Nutrition
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete
I Am Me! Baby Personalities
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
