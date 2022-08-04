About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Home visitor and/or health education experience with families. Recommended to be culturally connected with Indigenous and/or Tribal communities.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to have meaningful discussions with families to positively impact healthy infant feeding and growth.

  • The importance of sugar moderation in the first year of life and beyond.

Skills you will gain

  • Basic nutrition knowledge
  • Responsive Feeding for Infants
  • Breastfeeding promotion
  • Motivational Interviewing for nutrition
  • Connecting to Indigenous foods and Native foodways
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Promoting Healthy Nutrition for Infants and Families

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Brief Nutrition Basics

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Infant Nutrition

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

I Am Me! Baby Personalities

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

