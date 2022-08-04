Profile

    Leonela is Red Cheek clan, born for Near the Water clan. Her maternal grandparents are from the Yucca Fruit clan. Her paternal grandparents are from the Towering House clan. Leonela is originally from Teec Nos Pos, AZ, where she currently resides. She joined the Center for Indigenous Health in July of 2013 on the Behavioral Health team. Her work has focused on prevention of early childhood obesity and prevention/management of youth onset diabetes, both delivered through homevisiting platforms by paraprofessionals. Ms. Nelson helped lead the Family Health Coach Team for the Prevention of Early Childhood Obesity homevisiting study. Leonela received her MPH degree from North Dakota State University. She completed the Public Health Training Certificate for American Indian Health Professionals through Johns Hopkins University and received her BS degree from Northern Arizona University.

