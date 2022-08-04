Profile

Lisa Jim

Research Program Assistant

    Bio

    Lisa Jim is of the Navajo and Acoma Pueblo tribes. She is Red Running into Water clan, born for Under His Cover clan. Her maternal grandfather is from the Acoma Pueblo tribe. Her paternal grandfather is from the Salt clan. Lisa is from Shiprock, NM. She started working for the Center for Indigenous Health in 2013 on the Behavioral Health team. She is a trainer for the Family Spirit Nurture curriculum and a family health coach for various projects in her community. Lisa earned her Associates of Arts in Human Services from San Juan College. She is working towards her Bachelor’s in Social Work at Eastern New Mexico University. In her free time, Lisa enjoys hiking, rock climbing, and playing disc golf.

    Courses

    Family Spirit Nurture

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder