Lisa Jim is of the Navajo and Acoma Pueblo tribes. She is Red Running into Water clan, born for Under His Cover clan. Her maternal grandfather is from the Acoma Pueblo tribe. Her paternal grandfather is from the Salt clan. Lisa is from Shiprock, NM. She started working for the Center for Indigenous Health in 2013 on the Behavioral Health team. She is a trainer for the Family Spirit Nurture curriculum and a family health coach for various projects in her community. Lisa earned her Associates of Arts in Human Services from San Juan College. She is working towards her Bachelor’s in Social Work at Eastern New Mexico University. In her free time, Lisa enjoys hiking, rock climbing, and playing disc golf.