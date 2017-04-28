Nutrition and Lifestyle in Pregnancy offers an overview of the latest research findings and international recommendations on a variety of nutrition-related aspects and outcomes of pregnancy. Ensuring a healthy nutritional status and lifestyle prior to and during pregnancy is one of the best ways to help support the healthy growth and development of the unborn child. We will look at how a healthy diet and lifestyle should ideally be achieved prior to conception and provide recommendations for pre-conception counselling of women.
Nutrition and Lifestyle in PregnancyLudwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
About this Course
Offered by
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
As one of Europe's leading research universities, LMU Munich is committed to the highest international standards of excellence in research and teaching. Building on its 500-year-tradition of scholarship, LMU covers a broad spectrum of disciplines, ranging from the humanities and cultural studies through law, economics and social studies to medicine and the sciences.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Unit 1 - A Healthy Pregnancy Starts Before Conception
In this Unit we detail what nutrition and lifestyle changes should be considered and already implemented prior to conception and emphasis the important role that a healthy BMI and sufficient folate status play in providing the unborn child with the best start possible.
Unit 2 - Nutrition and Lifestyle for a Healthy Pregnancy
The learner will gain an insight into the current nutrition-related recommendations for healthy pregnancies. We will look at the maternal physiological and metabolic adaptions that occur during pregnancy and what these play in supporting pregnancy and altering nutrient requirements. We will then focus on the changing macro- and micro-nutrient requirements during pregnancy and what outcomes these can have on both the mother and unborn child. Finally, we will focus on food-bourne illnesses and what foods and beverages or lifestyle activities to avoid during pregnancy.
Unit 3 - Nutrition-Related Pregnancy Outcomes
The focus of this unit is the two most common nutrition-related pregnancy complications: obesity and gestational diabetes mellitus. Based on the latest scientific findings the learner will gain an in-depth knowledge of the risk factors, outcomes and recommendations associated with these pregnancy complications to better manage and counsel pregnant women and improve infant outcomes.
Unit 4 - Practical Advice for a Healthy Pregnancy
Learners will apply the knowledge gained in the previous lessons to real-life clinical scenarios. Pregnant women pose common questions related to nutrition and lifestyle during pregnancy and experts in the area of early nutrition offer comprehensive, scientific-based answers to aid healthcare professionals in their day-to-day interactions with pregnant women and those wishing to become pregnant.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.43%
- 4 stars15.76%
- 3 stars2.14%
- 2 stars0.26%
- 1 star0.38%
TOP REVIEWS FROM NUTRITION AND LIFESTYLE IN PREGNANCY
Very informative. Great for all women who which to become pregnant one day. I believe taking this course before becoming pregnant will be of great advantage for the mother and the child.
Short ,clear ,crisp guidance as to what to eat and what not to , epigenetics was explained and put across simple language ,easy to understand ..thank you for making this learning simple and fun
I'm a GP interacting with pregnant woman on a regular basis. This was a very enlightening refresher course. will highly recommend it to my peers. beautifully presented. N.B very pretty obstetrician!
I would like to thank all the mentors for making this course. I have learned so much from all of you and I cannot wait to be able to use this course in applying it in my clinical practice.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
How do I learn more about nutrition in pregnancy?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.