Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Unit 1 - A Healthy Pregnancy Starts Before Conception

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Unit 2 - Nutrition and Lifestyle for a Healthy Pregnancy

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 61 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Unit 3 - Nutrition-Related Pregnancy Outcomes

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Unit 4 - Practical Advice for a Healthy Pregnancy

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

