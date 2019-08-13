RS
Mar 20, 2022
The course was very comprehensive and easy to understand. The instructors made sure that they are giving the information in a way that won't make me confused. Thank you so much for this great course.
SR
Apr 28, 2017
I'm a GP interacting with pregnant woman on a regular basis. This was a very enlightening refresher course. will highly recommend it to my peers. beautifully presented. N.B very pretty obstetrician!
By Rafa M•
Aug 13, 2019
Helped me understand the importance of good nutrition during pregnancy. This course helped me build my knowledge of nutrition and how we must bring about lifestyle changes for a healthy pregnancy.
By Amna.P.M•
May 16, 2020
I really enjoyed this course as nutrition is part of our life and most importantly during pregnancy... This course gave me an insight to how well we have to manage our lifestyle during pregnancy
By Claudia E B G•
Sep 7, 2017
EXCELENTE! SOY NUTRICIONISTA Y DIETISTA Y ME SIRVIO MUCHISIMO para refrescar y aprender incluso más conocimientos !! ya que voy a trabajar en un centro especializado en embarazo!
MIL GRACIAS !!
By Christy C•
Oct 13, 2017
What a brilliant course. I have learnt a great deal. Well reseached, indepth and practical. i will be using this information in my nutrional practice. It was also very helpful to me as a pregnant mother. It consolidated a lot of infomation i have acquired during the years but more importantly the science behind it gave me a renewed confidence in what I have been doing. A big thank you to the founders of this course. i will be revisiting it on the Enea web site to get everything to stick. it was a great deal of information and with the extra reading ressources included it took me at least three hours a week over a week to get a good grasp of the infomation. I feel well placed to advise myself and help in providing pre natal nutritonal and lifestyle advise to others. i can't say thank you enough!!!
By Simran T•
Aug 13, 2020
These type of course is excellent for the learning students and also for those parents who are planning to have a baby.
This will help them to know about the health and care during pregnancy.
By Debbie A•
Mar 13, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed the Course. It was engaging and videos were very clear.
By Alina L T•
Sep 26, 2017
Excellent course, loaded with practical information and references to very good resources on each approached topic. The perfect course if you want to learn the basics on preparing for a pregnancy, the changes that occur in women's bodies when pregnant and how women should adapt their lifestyle for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.
By Gabriel C•
May 7, 2020
Excellent, didactic and very organized course! The contents are exposed very clearly and the videos, tests and materials are very well done. I really enjoyed the quality of the course! Congratulations to all of you!
By Iris G•
Aug 30, 2017
This course is very well presented, I really enjoyed it. Easy to follow, the lectures are entertaining, short(ish), precise, to the point and easy to follow. The lecturers are presenting the program in a manner that makes the taught subjects easy to follow and quick to understand. One leaves with a well rounded understanding of the subject. The references provided offer a good base to start exploring the literature further (although at times behind a pay wall, not often only a few, some can be obtained via researchgate for free).
Thank you very much for putting so much effort into this online program and for offering this course at such high quality for free.
By Melissa N•
Jun 9, 2017
Though I am not in the medical field, I found this course very informative and a good basis to build upon. This confirms (and disproves) a lot of medical advice, including the basics, to know before conception and throughout the whole pregnancy. I did not find the terminology or presentation difficult at all. Basic biology studies were all I needed to understand and apply most of the content. The information provided was useful and practical. I hope to apply it in my personal life in the coming years.
By Raluca A•
Apr 14, 2020
The course is delivered assuming the students already have a medical/biochemical background and it is a bit tricky for people who don't. But with research online, you can work out the unknown terms and processes described especially in the physiological and metabolic adaptations module. These modules I found to be the hardest and I spent quite some time working out the processes described. But overall, a very good course with lots of essential and very useful information.
By GoncharenkoA•
Jan 11, 2019
Hello, I'm a Man. And Pregnancy is something mystery for me. There are a lot of myths and misunderstanding in that area, for example of energy intake, exercises, BMI, epigenomic factors. That was a really interesting and helpful course. Thank you, guys. My Wife was happy when she saw what I did. Hope, there are will be another course, about Pregnancy preparation for Men. It's also discussable area: alcohol, smoking, BMI, sperm, marijuana.
By O B•
Jun 16, 2020
The course is really helpful for me, though it was quite hard because of my english level. i will totally advice it for my friends and also it is a big contribution to my practice as a Health Coach
By Mahum A•
Jul 9, 2020
It was a good learning experience. It helped in understanding different dynamics of growth during the pregnancy and how future generations can be affected because of missing certain elements. We surely need more concrete studies to understand barriers in lack of prenatal care especially in underdeveloped and developing countries to reduce the mortality and complication rates. I found this course super friendly in terms of understanding apart from technical biological perspective. However, Evidence based research findings and reading material made it easier to understand the respective role. This can be a great tool for new mom to be to understand bodily changes and work upon on the needs and requirements. Its like educating yourself about the new journey of motherhood. Thank you.
By Sujata B P•
Jul 1, 2020
From this course, I have learned that what nutrients are necessary for healthy pregnancy and adverse outcomes of gestational weight gain during pregnancy.Effects on women’s fertility due to obesity.Fishes are also necessary for pregnancy. Physical activity during pregnancy.Consequences of consuming alcohol and smoking during pregnancy.How folic acids are necessary for controlling neural tube defects.I got a lot of ideas and recommendations for maintaining healthy pregnancy.This course is important for women who are planning to have a child.
By Kristýna J•
Jan 11, 2018
I found this course extremely helpful. I was looking for information on the preconception and conception diet and lifestyle for quite some time, but have found only breif recommendations. This course was just what I was looking for as it provided enough of details and recommendation, all served in an easily understandable way. Due to this and also to the practicality of information provided here, I consider this course to be one of the best ones I have taken on Coursera.
By qianyan•
Jan 12, 2018
This course is really helpful for women who are planning to get pregnant. It tells you what you need to get preparation before conception and what you should avoid during pregnancy. In particularly, you can renew your knowledge that you might have a misunderstanding of it before, such as you need to eat for two when you are pregnant. The course is great and I'd like to recommend it to my friends. Thanks for providing and sharing valuable knowledge.
By Fulya K A•
Nov 20, 2019
It was quite a beneficial course, covering a broad spectrum of issues related to pregnancy nutrition and lifestyle; I really enjoyed it and learnt a lot indeed. My only negative-ish remark would be, as a person outside the realm of healthcare, I found some content, especially under unit 3, a bit too technical -I had to do a lot of additional google search- and it seemed to me as if they could be understood only by medical staff or biologists.
By Linye C•
Mar 15, 2020
This course provides the fundamental as well as in-depth knowledge about pregnancy at dietary and life style aspects. One could obtain all the necessary and essential points one should be aware of with regards to nutrition and life style choices before and during pregnancy. It could be served as a valuable source to those who is seeking professional prospects in planning pregnancy.
By Petra Á•
Mar 27, 2018
The course was perfectly structured and contained all the information I needed to know about nutrition in pregnancy. I appreciated that they started with more basic information to build up on, and also highlighted some common questions and misconceptions people have. If you are pregnant or planing to have children or a healthcare professional I would highly recommend this course.
By Monica K•
Jul 12, 2020
Thoughtful, engaging, and informative. You can tell that they took a lot of time crafting this course, with beautiful content + visuals, and full of useful facts, without wasting any time on unnecessary info. This course is useful for anyone looking to become healthier, not just pregnant, and shows how much we can prevent by taking care of ourselves and the women in our lives.
By Shubhangi•
Aug 19, 2019
It really had been a great learning experience on Coursera platform for me. It worths the money, time and effort one puts into it. Moreover the teaching methodology, high quality teaching material with recent facts and figures is like a retreat for one's intellect.. Thanks Coursera for providing millions of students across the globe with such an outstanding learning platform!!
By Diana G•
Apr 15, 2018
A very nice and accessible state of the art on the impact of nutrition and lifestyle during pregnancy. The course looks neat and carefully structures. It is well documented. I belive it is more useful for future mothers than for health practitioners, given that it isn't very detailed on the mechanisms behind these principles. Overall I liked it and I woud recommend it.
By iqra A•
Apr 14, 2020
course outline was absolutely phenomenal. Although I have already studied about nutrition during pregnancy but in this course specifically I got an in-depth knowledge of physiological and metabolic changes that occur during pregnancy and it helps me understand why certain nutrients are required in such copious amounts during this phase. Thank you !
By Rahul A•
Jun 8, 2020
Beautifully explained short-lectures and an amazingly useful array of references given at the end of each session. Being a practicing obstetrician in the public sector in southern India, this course was an eye-opener in many ways and will definitely go a long way in providing optimal care to pregnant women. Kudos to the course designers.