About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand obesity, appetite hormones, and weight set point.

  • Identify the main dietary factors that affect weight.

  • Recognize underemphasized barriers to weight loss such as stress and inadequate sleep.

  • Develop a weight management plan you can follow for life.

Instructor

Offered by

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding Obesity

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Managing Obesity: The Role of Diet

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Beyond Diet: The Role of Stress, Exercise, & Sleep

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Using Habit & Emotions to Your Advantage

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

