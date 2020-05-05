Across the globe, more people are suffering from obesity than at any other time in our history. Why has obesity become so common and so challenging? In this course, we will look at the root cause of obesity, as explained by the latest science. We will see how our food environment has evolved over the last half-century, and how it is altering our biology to over-consume calories and resist sustained weight loss. We will also see how stress, a sedentary lifestyle, and inadequate sleep disrupt our appetite control system to promote gaining weight. By developing a better understanding of the physiology behind obesity, you will learn how to work with your body to prevent and manage weight gain. This course will also provide practical tools and strategies for creating a long-term, sustainable weight management plan to leverage your habits and your surroundings.
Understand obesity, appetite hormones, and weight set point.
Identify the main dietary factors that affect weight.
Recognize underemphasized barriers to weight loss such as stress and inadequate sleep.
Develop a weight management plan you can follow for life.
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Understanding Obesity
Since the discovery of the first appetite hormone in the 1990s, the science of obesity has advanced dramatically. The growing understanding of how hunger and weight "set point" are regulated is changing the way we need to approach weight loss. This week, we will see how the brain, hormones, gut, and emotions interact to control food intake and weight. By learning about our biology, and how to work with rather than against it, you will become more successful at reaching your goals.
Managing Obesity: The Role of Diet
Counting calories can be helpful, but not all calories are created equal. Different foods are broken down and interact with our body in dramatically different ways. This week, we will look at the common ground among the healthiest dietary patterns and outline a framework for the diet best supported by existing scientific studies.
Beyond Diet: The Role of Stress, Exercise, & Sleep
While the foods we eat are critical for managing weight, they are only part of the challenge. Often underestimated are the effects of stress, exercise, and sleep. The goal this week is to see how each of these factors can influence the hormones and chemicals that control our appetite and metabolism.
Using Habit & Emotions to Your Advantage
Habits drive many of our everyday choices. Unlike deliberate decisions, habits are carried out instinctively. In addition to knowing about the foods and behaviors we need to adopt, we need to engineer habits to support out goals subconsciously. This week, we will learn how to use habit to our advantage and practice mindfulness when we eat.
It was very helpfull i gained a lot. it only needs a single improvement that article and statistics should be between 2016 to 2020 so that current studies can be seen
Hi there, I loved this course and very well explained. However, I wish , if the course was a little bit more lengthy :)\n\nThank you,\n\nAvtar S.
The course really helped me understand the science behind weight loss and how to achieve it. Loved it, would absolutely recommend to people finding it difficult to shed some pounds.
This course helped me a lot in learning why it is difficult for us to manage our weight just by restricting our diet and what are the things we can do to change that.
