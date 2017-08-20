In this course, we’ll look at the facts and misconceptions around obesity and discuss key physiological and psychological concepts around the brain’s control of appetite and body weight. We’ll consider the biological and environmental pressures that make it easy to gain weight (and hard to lose it!). Most importantly, we'll give you the opportunity to reflect on your own knowledge and assumptions around the subject.
Week 1: What we know, and how we know it.
This week we'll discuss what we know about diet, appetite and obesity. But, and perhaps more importantly, we'll point out the gaps in our knowledge.
This week we discuss some aspects of the physiology of obesity and learn how so-called "food addiction", stress and early-life experience can affect our eating choices.
This week we discuss some aspects of the psychology of appetite control and learn how portion sizes and food insecurity might affect our behaviours.
This week online material will be posted ad hoc as we consolidate and discuss what we've already learned. This week's main tasks are a quiz on the scientific method and the peer-reviewed assignment. Please note you can attempt the Week 4 quiz only once.
Updated introduction and understanding of this popular topic in health. Worth to take time to learn not only for health promoter but those want to help friends and family members on this.
Excellent course with great assignments and quizzes to embed knowledge. Very helpful.
Very good course to understand the underlying constraints of obesity and helps us to make plan of action to start our weight loss journey
Helped me a lot in understanding not just physiological but psychological aspects too.
