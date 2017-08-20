MP
Apr 15, 2022
The course opens the door to a better understanding of obesity, through a simple but evidence-based explanation. It is highly recommended for anyone wishing to learn about obesity without bias.
DA
Apr 26, 2021
Enjoyed every minute of this learning experience. Appreciate the layout of the course, content, relevance to my work, and the global needs of the current day! Thank you.
By Deleted A•
Aug 20, 2017
This course explained how the physiological, psychological, and the environment play apart of being overweight and obese and how the brain's reward system is the key on why people gained the weight. Obesity is more than just overeating. It's the science behind. Overeating can be caused the brain's reward system or stress or how portion sizes differ greatly from place to place or even from when a person was in their mother's utero. This is a course that goes into great detail to understand what obesity really is and why it is becoming an epidemic problem worldwide. This is a great class for anyone who wants to learn more about and even want to be able to help fix this global issue.
By Virat M•
Apr 20, 2020
A good course for a preliminary understanding of the complex issues regarding Obesity. Felt it was too basic and covered the topics very superficially. I wish some more depth had been explored and controversial issues brought out. Also, no links to interesting blogs and research were provided. I would rank it as just average.
By Alicia C•
May 17, 2018
I really enjoyed it. This course it was very useful.
I learned how obesity it is more than a healthy problem it is also a economic problem and we need to create new policies and be more aware about this epidemic illness.
It helping me to modify my habits and be more careful with my food choices.
By David H•
Jul 26, 2019
A wonderful course that allowed me to develop a deeper understanding of the causes and solutions to weight problems in general. The very accessible presentation of a lot of complex ideas and the writing assignments really made me see things differently!
By Lillian L•
Aug 14, 2017
This course really helped me to understand obesity. It showed me why obesity is such a problem in our modern world. It made me think about how I can help people to eat healthily.
Thanks, Coursera, for this great course!
By Prateek D•
Jan 10, 2020
Covers the neurological and psychological aspects which lead to obesity and often overlooked.
By Leigh-Ann S•
Feb 19, 2017
A good introduction for "beginners", aka people who are not involved, educated or interested in public health, healthcare. Alternatively, seek another course because it is very simple.
By Mohammad m A•
Apr 14, 2020
There are multiple ways to prevent obesity, including diet and exercise, and in case of failure, certain medications can be given that reduce appetite or prevent fat absorption, and also in advanced cases, surgery can be resorted to where the size of the stomach is reduced which leads to early satiety and reduced ability to absorb nutrients .
By Ricarda Z•
Apr 24, 2020
Absolutely great course! Very well made, interesting and fun to absolve, integrates many perspectives, encourages critical thinking - and (not least important) demands a constructive and kind way of communicating with other participants. Thank you!
By Claudia M•
Sep 17, 2020
With a simple and interactive language, the course gives an excellent view on the obsession and the problems caused by it. It clearly shows the orientations and views of professionals who have mastered the subject well. Very good course.
By Ibrahim F•
Apr 13, 2018
Its was been a great journey in the healthy life style, healthy cooking, learner too much great information in the nutritional value and habit. hop the great for instructor and for universety in feature same topic courses ..
By галина к•
Sep 13, 2020
это было круто и одновременно эдорово меня впервые в жизни принимали за нормального человека еще раз спасибо преподавателям и студентам за хорошее отношение...было чертовски приятно познакомиться еще раз-спасибо всем
By Beatriz V H•
Sep 14, 2020
Es un curso muy practico y fácil de seguir ya que no te cargan la mano en cuestión de tareas o vídeos que debes ver y cada uno de los materiales son muy concisos y directos. Me encanto el curso
By Albert S•
May 20, 2021
This is a very concise and comprehensive course on managing obesity. It provides new points of view on this problem and gives some key hints on enhancing your eating habits. Thank you!
By Lili T•
Apr 25, 2021
Excelente, comprendes que la obesidad no es una elección y su cura va más allá de la simple "fuerza de voluntad" ya que implica consecuencias endocrinológicas y neuronales
By Dr. A•
Apr 27, 2021
By AMIT D•
Aug 19, 2017
Very well addressed from different aspects. Helped forming a solid foundation to address the obesity problem as well as to make good food choices with portion control.
By EVA L P G•
Aug 25, 2017
Este curso ha sido una nueva experiencia para mi. Me ha cambiado la forma de entender a la obesidad y ha ampliado mucgisimo mi conocimiento. Muchisimas gracias.
By Ravi C•
Aug 20, 2020
The science behind the Obesity, its effects, addiction, control methods are explained clearly and helped to take a self motive step towards healthy living.
By hana a•
Apr 26, 2020
enjoyed learning about obesity and learning to identify facts vs assumptions. I hope to help support people around me who have obesity issue.
By JAKG•
Aug 30, 2020
Very good course to understand the underlying constraints of obesity and helps us to make plan of action to start our weight loss journey
By Rajendr R•
Aug 15, 2017
this is very good course, helped me think about well being not just health. hope to see more courses from the Mr Menzies. thanks!
By Montserrat C F•
Sep 15, 2020
Great course. It has many interesting information and points of view around the culture of dieting and eating habits.
By Luisa S•
May 7, 2018
This course was very helpful for me. I learn a lot and now Im implementing all the things that I learned here.
By Pucci A•
Aug 16, 2017
Really interesting course. It explains the complexity of obesity and proposes some ways to treat the problem.