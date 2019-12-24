GS
May 25, 2020
The content and flow of the course are optimum and thought-provoking. The quizzes are designed with an inclination towards practical application, which helps one to apply the learnings from the week.
May 17, 2020
There is so much this course taught me about habits that I didn't even realize were unhealthy. A lot of information to take in and hopefully I change my lifestyle accordingly. Thank you so much!
By Macala W•
Dec 24, 2019
This course was 80% served as a great foundation for understanding health and weight management. The 20% that needs improvement is the information that's based on "opinion" vs. hard fact. When it comes to promoting plant-based diets, I will agree. We need to eat foo in its natural state. The way meat consumption is talked about in this program needs help as it's based on commercial farming, not the many other ways meat is being raised. Also, promoting weight management drugs and surgeries is not something I'd ever want to see in a course, that should be the decision of someone on their own. Stick to neutral education, do not promote or opinonize them.
By Ann M•
Dec 9, 2020
Good information why people gain weight - hormone control, stress, lack of exercise, poor sleep. However, the recommendations clearly promote vegetarianism and don't address the role animal products play in diets. Promoting items such as soy or almond milks, which often are sugar laden, while discouraging intake of real dairy products is one example. Lean meats provide much higher quality protein than plant sources. Lean meats have a place in a weight reduction plan, but this course highly discourages their consumption. It is a very biased course.
By AMBREEN A•
Oct 2, 2020
I am soo happy to be part of this course. I have learned alot from this course. I especially thank my respected teacher. She has explained every leacture in a detailed and explanatory manner.
By janet f•
Nov 24, 2019
I learnt a lot from this course and I am surprised to find that this course is not teaching us how to lose weight by purely telling us to go on a diet or doing more exercises, but to teach us to know about the root cause of obesity from a scientific perspective and then helps us unlock the factors (both internal and external) that make impact to our weight. Therefore I really get inspired by the way how it taught and I am grateful for learning new things from it!
By Tinoki R•
Jul 13, 2020
Very insightful sessions on the issue of Weight loss. the course scientifically explains the whole idea of how weight loss can be achieved. It has changed my approach towards life and eating.
By Magdalene M A•
May 20, 2019
Great course! Very informative. Reveals practical and effective steps that will help you knock off some pounds and keep it off. It's a course worth taking.
By Dasha V•
Sep 26, 2019
Great course about how to manage your weight in the long-term perspective
By Patricia H L•
Feb 4, 2020
I cannot begin to tell you how much this course helped me. "It's not about calories?" The course looks very thoroughly at ALL of the factors that contribute to weight and weight management. I learned a great deal from this course and have applied many of the principles and suggestions to my daily life. I've lost 7 pounds in the five weeks of the course by applying the information I have learned.
Whether you are looking to lose weight or gain knowledge about the myriad factors that lead to weight gain and difficulty in regulating weight, this course will provide that information.
By Carol R•
Jan 18, 2020
Great little short course to get you on track to improving your eating habits and weight loss. It explains the hurdles you might face on the journey and hints to overcome them. Enlightening and empowering for those of us that have previously attempted to eat better and lose weight, but have not been successful.
By Victor L•
May 13, 2020
General approach is good. I think it misses out on a lot of things that has surfaced the last years, such as thermogenic effect of food, intermittent fasting/time-restricted feeding and what how those tools can help people lose weight and keep that weight off.
By Sindhu G•
May 10, 2020
The course really helped me understand the science behind weight loss and how to achieve it. Loved it, would absolutely recommend to people finding it difficult to shed some pounds.
By Shiva F•
Jan 19, 2020
Fantastic Course, packed with incredible knowledge and information. The teacher has a fluent and smooth and not boring tone which makes listening to the videos a pleasant experience
By Rodrigo F•
Jun 12, 2019
eye opening advice. can be implemented into your daily life.
By Jamie V•
Apr 4, 2020
Intriguing course! I enjoyed learning about eating healthy and the psychological/physiological influences of food, and the readings were very helpful. I appreciate how short the videos were, which made it a lot less overwhelming to learn. I also liked the instructor’s pleasant demeanor.
By Ahmed G•
Mar 19, 2019
I love this course it has all information you need to lose weight and balancing calories thank you so much
but its not have eafe student to achieve the assignment in this course so i recommend that chang the assignment to quisez per week
By Geetanshu S•
May 26, 2020
By Rakshita•
May 18, 2020
By Aastha D•
Jun 11, 2020
This is a wonderful course. The instructor has taken an outstanding effort in explain concepts clearly! Recommend for everyone, whether or not you have a nutrition background! Very satisfied
By Geeta S•
Feb 18, 2020
Very good ,informative, and must take course to know all about Stress eating,how to reduce overeating, how to balance calories and how to live a healthier longlife.
Thankyou!
By Samantha S•
May 7, 2020
This course has been so insightful and shed some bright new light on some old ideas I had about diet and weight loss.
By rajesshwari. s•
Apr 24, 2020
The course instructor have really explained excellently well and it is easy to understand thankyou..
By Heena M D•
May 4, 2020
It we very Good Experience looking forward to join some new course in the same lines
regards,
Heena
By SEVIL K•
Sep 10, 2019
In my healthy life journey this course helped me to be more conscious about mindful eating. Hope I can act as the way I learn here.
By Amor S•
Oct 28, 2019
A great introduction to weight management.
By Deleted A•
Sep 15, 2019
very good