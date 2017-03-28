This 5 week course will guide learners through the essential steps in planning an individualized weight loss program. There is no guarantee of weight loss through completing the course; learners will have the framework and essential components for an evidence-based weight loss program. This course is intended for healthy adults who do not have any chronic disease such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease or any others. In addition, this course does not provide information for people who have food allergies or intolerances.
Designing Your Personal Weight Loss PlanCase Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1
Let’s get started on designing your personal weight loss plan! We begin this first week by setting a personal goal weight that is realistic for you and making a plan for exercise. You probably expected that we would start out with calories and food - but these two topics are actually the right place to start!
Week 2
In week two we will focus on the topic of nutrition. This week you will learn how many calories you should take in to lose weight and how many servings from each of the food groups you should take in daily to make sure you get all the essential nutrients that you need. You will also make a plan for grocery shopping.
Week 3
Is it OK to eat out in restaurants when you are trying to lose weight? How can you manage your calorie and food group intake in your workplace cafeteria? What strategies are most likely to increase your ability to lose weight and keep it off?
Week 4
This week we will learn about the “triggers” that can get you off track when you start your weight loss program and we will develop strategies to deal with these. We will also take some time to review all the goals you have set for yourself so far and make any needed revisions.
Reviews
This course is very unique and have o lot of information how to loss weigh correctly and for ever. Thank you ;)
I am really enjoying this course, and learning about weight loss planning. Looking forward to share it with others. Thanks
This course really helped me to come up with a great weight loss plan. I know the hard part is still in front of me, but I feel more confident now than I ever have embarking on a weight loss journey.
Superb! Taking this course with no serious plan, just a pure curious, but it turns out that I enjoy the material and trigger me to have a real weight loss plan.
