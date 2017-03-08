EN
Jan 17, 2021
I really enjoyed this course, it was very informative and easy to follow. The videos were clear and the graded sections were great. The course as a whole was enjoyable and would recommend to others.
SS
Jul 6, 2020
As told by the instructor that we would enjoy the whole course, was amazing experience. I learnt with SWOT, how can we work upon reliable goal under time bound restriction. It enhance my knowledge.
By Anastasiia P•
Mar 8, 2017
This is a very badly adjusted curse for the Coursera frame - I've encountered several quiz questions where I was supposed to write an answer in, but this option was not activated for me.
Moreover, this course is dramatically prolonged - while the information provided can be easily put into 1-2 days, a week the most, it is somehow is stretched into 5 weeks. Taking into account that the course in a list of measures for a successful weight loss, it's justified to provide the strategies sooner in order to help those willing to start losing weight start doing that. The remaining 5 weeks would be great to help the students track their progress and get some peer-support.
The system of not being able to submit any assignment or quiz until you pay for the course is vastly uncomfortable. the ability to self-check the weeks passed should be provided otherwise.
The assignments for peer-grading are unnerving - how should peers grade my weight-goals? This is a direct ground for further body-shaming.
The course is unfortunately very primitive and lacks further user-friendly design and review.
By Joanie T•
Oct 10, 2018
J'ai choisi de m'inscrire à ce cours et comme je termine toujours ce que je commence, j'ai décidé de le terminer, mais ouf que j'ai trouvé le cours long et ennuyant. J'ai l'impression que ce qui m'a été présenté dans ce cours sont les mêmes informations qui circulent sur la perte de poids depuis les années 1990! Ils nous parlent du guide alimentaire (que beaucoup de pays revoient en ce moment, car c'est de l'information passée date) et nous sommes dirigés vers beaucoup de liens vers le gouvernement des USA. De plus, certains outils suggérés (comme se peser à tous les jours, compter de manière obsessive les calories, avoir un grand déficit calories-énergie dépensée pour prendre du poids, se cacher dans son bureau ou aller faire du sport lorsque les collègues amènent des pâtisseries dans la salle d'employés, etc.) m'a tout de suite mise très inconfortable. Je crois que ces habitudes peuvent vite se transformer en trouble alimentaire ou une obsession qui sera difficile à oublier.
Bref, si vous n'avez jamais entendu parler de perte de poids de votre vie ou que vous n'avez jamais lu sur le sujet ou si vous croyez que les méthodes des années 1990 marchent toujours ou que vous croyez qu'il n'existe qu'une seule méthode miracle qui permet de perdre du poids, ce cours est pour vous. Si non, ne perdez pas votre temps.
By Sandeep A•
Nov 7, 2016
No fancy jargon or exotic diets. Just a plain common sense approach to be more aware of what we eat and how active we are. Stresses the importance of a balanced diet. Assignments are really nice and reinforce the learning. Especially liked the "Five Day Menu Assignment" & "Triggers That Get You Off Track". I am very happy with the course and was able to lose 10 pounds over 5 weeks by an enhanced understanding of my calorie intake and outgo as also the right balance of foods. A big thanks to Professor Mary Beth Kavanagh and the Coursera Team for this course.
By Maria M S•
Jan 28, 2018
Superb! Taking this course with no serious plan, just a pure curious, but it turns out that I enjoy the material and trigger me to have a real weight loss plan.
By Lucinda S•
Jan 12, 2017
This class was super helpful. Project based, with a logical, step-by-step plan to follow. I truly feel I have the tools I need now to succeed. Thanks so!
By Terica E•
Jan 9, 2020
This course is completely out dated. It gives you tools and links to things that no longer exist. The videos are very dab and some of the transcripts do not match the video. The information is very basic and better information can be found on Youtube. I was highly disappointed after the first week.
By Marty T•
Apr 6, 2021
I learned a lot about Designing my own personal weight loss plan in this course. Presently I am losing weight and I am practicing the information I learned in this course.
By Andrea G•
Jun 7, 2017
It is a great course! I got so many information that is going to be very valuable for my health and life. Thank you!
By WENG L•
Apr 11, 2017
it's really helpful for how to manage weight by food intake, exercise and self-monitoring
By Зарипова Р Д•
Aug 7, 2019
На 3 неделе обучения в нескольких видео субтитры полностью не совпадают с содержанием видео (дополнительные материалы, о которых говорится в субтитрах, отсутствуют в приложениях к видео). Обычно я не смотрю видео, а сразу читаю субтитры, поэтому случайно об этом узнала. В итоге приходится теперь еще и видео пересматривать, чтобы нет упустить ничего важного.
By Debora M•
May 11, 2020
Good information, but some references for USDA resources that are used for assignments was discontinued years ago. The basic information is still helpful.
By Sara J•
Jan 22, 2021
This course offers outdated guidelines that encourages disordered eating behaviors, especially in relation to eating with others in a restaurant or cafeteria setting. Anyone that has ever struggled with disordered eating, or witnessed a friend or family member go through one, would do well to steer far away from this course.
Any participants that have paid for the certificate for this "class" deserve both a refund and an apology.
I recommend this class be removed in its entirety. The condescending delivery of information combined with the destructive habits it perpetuates is both dangerous and disgusting. Consider replacing it with a program focused on empathy, well being, intuitive eating, and lifelong food behaviors that are actually emotionally satisfying, as well as sustainable for the span of a person's life.
Wanting, or needing, to lose weight is not an indication of a moral failing, and this course props up the self-punishing attitude of the general diet industry. Do better.
By Laureen M•
Feb 3, 2021
The website we are directed to MyPlate and FitDay are not allowing me to delete my account. This makes me very nervous.
I am trying to unenroll ibn this course but I can not find out how. I don't trust this at all.
By Shaleni V•
Nov 21, 2020
my course is not completed yet from the pat 6 months due to peer group review ,i resubmitted 3 times but still not yet working so its delay my course completion
By Dolores C•
Aug 5, 2017
Very little information that isn't widely known. Information presented in a boring way. Only a few quizzes to test understanding.
By Janet H•
Jan 26, 2021
This course uses outmoded and unscientific information and advice regarding nutrition; the exercise component is valuable.
By Arjun N•
May 26, 2020
Only contains very basic, obvious information. Additionally, you must pay to submit any assignments
By Puiu A•
Jul 27, 2019
not very useful information, i was was expecting more details, not to be shown some apps
By Mariia B•
Dec 21, 2017
I really enjoyed this course. It consisted partially of simple truths that most people are aware of. However, information presented and delivered step by step and allows for enough time to process it, design a plan and implement it. Moreover, it is backed up by lots of scientific research, interesting articles and videos. I also really enjoyed the fact that the course helped to deal with an emotional aspect of gaining/loosing weight, triggers and provided tools and ways of dealing with it. Recommend this course to all who is lost in abundance of material about weight loss and looking for a simple, step by step approach that is realistic and achievable. Just stay on top of your homework and interact with your peers! Good luck!
By PallaviPandavula•
Aug 19, 2020
I really love this course.It would help anyone who wishes to know what it actually takes to acheive and maintain healthy weight.I am really glad that I took this course,it helped me knowing what it means to exercise right,eat right and live better.The insights actually helped me to build a holistic approach towards weight loss.The course is practical and surely helps if implented.I am glad to share that I am on my weight loss journey and I find the results truly amazing.
By Nicola J•
Sep 19, 2017
A very useful course for designing a personal weight loss plan. Very informative and covers a range of useful topics such as diet, exercise, wellbeing, sleep etc.
I completed as much of the course as I could. I could not do all of it as I did not upgrade so could not complete some of the assignments. However, this did not detract from my enjoyment at doing this course.
My thanks to the educator and course organisers.
By Ivanice F d O•
Jan 25, 2021
Escreverei em minha língua materna, o português. O curso é um divisor de águas e muito intuitivo, para quem é leigo, ajuda muito a se auto avaliar além de conter ferramentas úteis para prosseguir almejando de forma realista, hábitos saudáveis. Contudo, não dispensa o acompanhamento de um Profissional de Educação Física e Nutrição (Brasil), e um médico (demais países). Vale o investimento.
By Preeti A•
Jul 18, 2020
This course helped me understand a lot more than we usual think we know about weight loss. I have an interest in a sporty lifestyle and was always thriving to be active but there were lapse situations that majority encounter in keeping up to this on a daily basis.
The course offers an everyday situation and simple logistic solutions.
By Аня С•
Dec 3, 2021
Я смотрела много разных курсов на разных ресурсах. Везде говорили одно и то же. Ничего полезного не было нигде. В этом курсе действительно полезные советы, которые можно применить на практике. Минимум повторения одной и той же информации - максимум новой. Спасибо разработчикам
By Shikha A•
Oct 15, 2017
This is a very well structured course for weight loss. This is very practical course which helps participants to set their goals for exercise, nutrition and behavioural change. I am sure this will help many people like me to help themselves and others for healthy weight loss.