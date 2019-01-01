Mary Beth Kavanagh is a full-time Senior Instructor in the Department of Nutrition in the School of Medicine at Case Western Reserve University. She also serves as the Department of Nutrition’s Director of Bachelor’s/Master’s Education. She holds secondary appointments in the Case School of Dental Medicine and the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing. . She teaches undergraduate and graduate level Nutrition majors; Nutrition for Dentistry to third year Dental students; and Applied Nutrition for undergraduate Nursing majors. She has been employed in the Department of Nutrition since 2000. Mary Beth received her MS degree in Nutrition from Case and completed her dietetic internship at University Hospitals of Cleveland. She received her BS in Nutrition and Dietetics from Kent State University. Mary Beth was previously employed in the clinical practice of nutrition at University Hospitals of Cleveland, and in her own private practice of nutrition. She has been frequently interviewed by print and broadcast media on nutrition topics and has presented many nutrition seminars to community, professional, and corporate groups in the Cleveland area. Some of Mary Beth Kavanagh’s research publications include the following: McCarroll ML, Armbruster S, Frasure HE, Gothard MD, Gil KM, Kavanagh MB, Waggoner S, von Gruenigen VE. Self-efficacy, quality of life, and weight loss in overweight/obese endometrial cancer survivors (SUCCEED): A randomized controlled trial. Gynecol Oncol 2013 Dec 22. pii: S0090-8258(13)01387-5. von Gruenigen VE, Frasure H, Kavanagh MB, Janata J, Waggoner S, Rose P, Lerner E, Courneya K. Survivors of uterine cancer empowered by exercise and healthy diet (SUCCEED): A randomized controlled trial. Gynecol Oncol 2012 June; (125); 699-704. von Gruenigen VE, Frasure HE, Kavanagh MB, Lerner E, Waggoner SE, Koourneya KS. Feasibility of a Lifestyle Intervention for Ovarian Cancer Patients Receiving Adjuvant Chemotherapy. Gynecol Oncol 2011 Aug; 122(2): 328-33. von Gruenigen VE, Waggoner SE, Frasure HE, Kavanagh MB, Janata JVV, Rose PG, Courneya KS, Lerner E. Lifestyle challenges in endometrial cancer survivorship. Obstet Gynecol 2011 Jan;117(1) 93-100.