Dr. Sharon Bergquist is a Rollins Senior Distinguished Clinician, Master Clinician, and assistant professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine. She is an internal medicine physician, researcher, and teacher and has been on the Emory faculty since 2000. Her research focuses on healthy aging, prevention, and lifestyle medicine. She studies factors in the environment and personal choices that switch genes and complex biological pathways towards preventing disease and helping people thrive physically and emotionally. Sharon is the medical director of Emory’s executive health program and leads the research program at her internal medicine clinic. She also founded and directs Emory Lifestyle Medicine & Wellness, where she develops innovative programs aimed at shifting our culture and health system towards prevention and wellness. Sharon received a B.S. in biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University and a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She is a regular medical contributor to local and national news and hosts The Whole Health Cure podcast.