Eating patterns that begin in childhood affect health and well-being across the lifespan. The culture of eating has changed significantly in recent decades, especially in parts of the world where processed foods dominate our dietary intake. This course examines contemporary child nutrition and the impact of the individual decisions made by each family. The health risks associated with obesity in childhood are also discussed. Participants will learn what constitutes a healthy diet for children and adults and how to prepare simple, delicious foods aimed at inspiring a lifelong celebration of easy home-cooked meals. This course will help prepare participants to be the leading health providers, teachers and parents of the present and future.The text and other material in this course may include the opinion of the specific instructor and are not statements of advice, endorsement, opinion, or information of Stanford University.
Child Nutrition and CookingStanford University
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
18%
21%
Skills you will gain
- Nutrition
- Organic Food
- Food Safety
- Food Science
Learner Career Outcomes
18%
21%
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Why Home Cooking Matters
A childhood obesity epidemic is facing the USA and many developed nations. Why are so many foods processed, and what can we do to protect our families? We also explore the six basic ingredients every cook should have on hand!
What Constitutes a Balanced Meal?
Everything you need to know about what makes up a balanced meal, including fats, carbohydrates, and proteins. Learn tricks for controlling portion sizes while maintaining satisfaction.
From Supermarket to Dinner Table to School
Tricks for navigating the supermarket and shop for vegetables. Why the family meal is about more than just food; how to pack a quick, healthy lunch for a child and why this is so important; how to shop for fruits and vegetables (and teach children to love them); making over our children's favorite foods, and more healthy treats.
Sustainable Eating
How to make choices that are good for you and the planet. Understand the difference between local, organic, and sustainable. Also, gardening as a way of getting children excited about fresh foods.
Reviews
- 5 stars81.73%
- 4 stars14.72%
- 3 stars2.47%
- 2 stars0.49%
- 1 star0.57%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CHILD NUTRITION AND COOKING
easy to follow and toy can complete the whole thing (minus if you were following along to the recipes) in less than a day the loss of a star is due to the fact that i thought it would take longer
Very informative. The presentation style was easy to follow. Loved the art work. Quiz at the end of each segment was relevant to topics presented. Recipes are easy to follow and very child friendly.
Hello. I found this course very useful, it has allowed me to know what types of things I should look for in food, diversify my family's eating habits and to have fun in the kitchen,\n\nRegards.
This course is immensely informative, as well as fun! I loved the way Maya made things simple, with diagrams to accompany all of the the nutrition information. I hope she does more courses like these!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.