Skills you will gain

  • Nutrition
  • Organic Food
  • Food Safety
  • Food Science

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Why Home Cooking Matters

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What Constitutes a Balanced Meal?

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

From Supermarket to Dinner Table to School

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sustainable Eating

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min)

