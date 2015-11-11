IV
Jul 24, 2021
Amazing how much I learned watching videos with all the exact words. Not only about nutrition, but about our planet and how to take care of it. Also very inspiring for having ideas for foods for kids.
ZP
Oct 6, 2015
This course is immensely informative, as well as fun! I loved the way Maya made things simple, with diagrams to accompany all of the the nutrition information. I hope she does more courses like these!
By Laura S•
Nov 11, 2015
I am really disappointed with the content of this course. If what you're looking for is the most basic of information on making better choices and remembering to wash your cutting board after handling raw meat, maybe this course is for you. If, however, you come to this course wanting specific information about how to build great meals for babies, toddlers, and young children, or you'd like to know how their needs change over time, this course is not for you. I was hoping for information like how to teach your toddler to chew/eat difficult things (ex: whole apples). I wanted to know at what age/weight you switch to 2% milk. I wanted to know how many calories a meal should be based on height and weight and how that changes over time. I wanted to know medically verified tips on getting the right amount of each nutrient into a toddler's diet and what, if any, extra vitamins should be added. I wanted tips on weaning if you're still nursing a toddler... I guess I just wanted more.
In addition, the quizzes are so easy as to be silly. Actual quiz question and correct answer: Which is NOT a good way to approach grocery shopping if healthy choices are desired? Answer: Visit the supermarket hungry and walk through the candy aisle first. COME ON! Did I need a Stanford University course to tell me that one?!?!?
While the instructor is knowledgeable, this course is geared toward someone with NO knowledge, not someone who wants to gain a deeper understanding. The videos are painfully slow (am I waiting for a doodle here???) and I could read the entire course worth of transcripts in under a half hour rather than go through all of the videos. And the recipes... good god! I don't think that someone interested in learning more about child nutrition is needing a slow tutorial on how to make basic oatmeal on the stove top. If she'd upped the game- showed basics and then talked about the benefits of adding, say, chia seeds, different fruits, flax, etc. and how best to make a basic bowl of oatmeal into a complete breakfast, that would have been a useful topic.
I'm just hugely disappointed. This course is best suited to perhaps a health department; not to someone seeking college level information about a topic that matters to their children's lives.
By Zayra P•
Oct 7, 2015
By Debbie F•
Dec 2, 2019
Very informative. The presentation style was easy to follow. Loved the art work. Quiz at the end of each segment was relevant to topics presented. Recipes are easy to follow and very child friendly.
By Maria E•
Aug 29, 2018
Too basic, I expected a more scientific class from Stanford.
By roula h•
Sep 17, 2017
very useful and practical course.. it boosts my positive energy to cook more and more in healthy way for my baby coz much love=much healthy.. It inspired me, it's very simple , easy and very healthy..
By LAUREANA E E C•
Mar 5, 2016
Child Nutrition and Cooking is good educational for those parents need to learn and more widen knowledge in the health of their kids.
This content is the best that can recommend in all parents.
By Lochana P•
Nov 1, 2018
This course is very informative and helps you learn many facts and new things. Love this course
By Fransisca Y W•
Jul 8, 2019
The lecturer has broken down the information so that it was interesting and easy to digest
By lorenia a•
Aug 7, 2015
This is a very friendly course. It is complete and easy to follow. I highly recommend it.
By Evaluation R•
Dec 27, 2019
Dr. Adams is a wonderful lecturer and developed a FANTASTIC course to introduce the general public to basic concepts of food and nutrition. The only thing ai would perhaps consider adding (1) A few evidence-based references for those interested in the scientific basis of nutrition, and (2) a section or integration of more content on low-cost options. I imagine that many members of the international community, those working for or dependent on services like WIC and CHIP would greatly benefit from a course. Finances are a HUGE barrier to eating well for most people. Shopping at places like Whole Foods is simply out of question. If this course could be modified just a little, I think it would have an even broader appeal. Otherwise - I say "BRAVO". Thank You!
By Prashant S S•
May 2, 2019
Very nice and informative course
By Pamela J R•
Mar 23, 2018
I enjoyed the class very much. I've taken nutrition classes before. This one is well done, and manages to be scientifically based and yet the material is presented in an approachable way. The drawings are a great way to engage. I convinced my daughter to take the course, and my grand-daughter is watching the videos, too. She loves the drawings. I also think the cooking style is great, teaching HOW to cook instead of being reliant on recipes, and keeping measurements approximate. That's how my grandmother taught me. Including gluten free and vegetarian recipes and nutritional content, as well as addressing food allergies, makes the course inclusive.
I like the contextualizing of nutrition information with suggestions on eating as a family, cooking and gardening with kids, and being mindful of environmental impacts of food production. The last week's inclusion of the layers of support for healthy children was an added bonus, and important to think about when so much effort goes into keeping children healthy at home, yet so much of our politics and use of resources doesn't support health, safety and well-being.
Only 2 things didn't seem right. One, rinsing fish. Didn't think that was necessary. Googling it, I see it's controversial!! Definitely is contrary to all I've heard to say that wine retains alcoholic content after cooking! (Stew recipe)
I've shared this class on Facebook a few times. I get very frustrated hearing people say, 'how do you know who to listen to about nutrition,' and it doesn't seem to be commonly known that there is science behind it. Also, that common sense and confidence go a long way in cooking. I think it's a good class for adults who are only feeding themselves! And finally, the kids are adorable. I'm looking forward to the student-submitted recipes. Thanks so much!
By Kathryn H•
Apr 21, 2020
The nutritional content in this course was relevant, very informative and interesting. Professor Maya Adam was very resourceful, inspirational and enthusiastic throughout the course. However, as a chef who has worked in the culinary industry for many years and has graduated from a culinary institute, there were many cringe-worthy moments for me in a few of the cooking demonstration videos. For instance, aromatics such as garlic or ginger should be added to dishes towards the end of the cooking process to avoid burning. Another, knife skills and proper positioning of the non-cutting hand is very important!!! All in all, I really enjoyed the course work. This course gave a very fundamental education of child nutrition and I look forward to studying more on this topic. I appreciate Stanford University for offering this course to the general public during this pandemic. Thank you Professor Adam and Stanford University!
By Akbar A•
Jul 8, 2019
A very informative course for parents in this modern world, where junk and processed foods are consider healthier (a misconception). What to choose to feed to children, where to buy, and how to cook food for children, are all covered in this course. Presentation of course with preparation of food demonstration and blackboard discussion make the course very unique.
By Sofia R•
Jul 2, 2019
Información muy útil y práctica. Me gustaron mucho las estrategias para hacer que a los niños les guste la alimentación saludable. Además aprendimos otros conceptos muy actuales sobre alimentos procesados, orgánicos, alérgenos, etiquetas, etc.
By Ana B•
Jan 28, 2018
I am a trained chef, and I learned so much more about nutrition in general, even though the information is geared toward cooking healthful meals for children. So excited to share my new knowledge!
By Tyra P•
Jul 5, 2019
Very informative! Something everyone should know about nutrition when it comes to children and themselves.
By Mana D•
Jun 21, 2019
Absolutely love it! Learn so much and so many important things that we forget to think about generally
By Akiko T•
Jul 4, 2019
I love this course and the professor!!
By Natalie D•
Oct 11, 2015
This course reinforced what I know about nutrition and provided a more fundamental basis for the mechanisms at play. With a balance of facts with practical tips, this course avoids a lot of the extremes seen in most discussions on nutrition. Biggest takeaways:
* The food that spoils the quickest is the best for us because the nutrients that pests want are the nutrients that we want too. As much as possible, choose unprocessed foods.* While this course is agnostic in terms of vegetarian or carnivorous diets, it suggests that most Americans eat more meat than is healthy for them and the environment.* As much as possible, eat a rainbow. Variety is key to getting a complete variety of the nutrients we need.* Plate size matters a lot* The fresher and more local your produce, the better it is for you and the environment.* Drink water and a lot of it
By Neha R•
Dec 13, 2015
This is a very useful and wonderfully presented course on child nutrition. This course has given me a good introduction on the various aspects of child nutrition in an extremely engaging manner. The author is very passionate, knowledgeable and enthusiastic about child nutrition. I love her way of presenting many key points with the help of sketches. She has covered this topic in a very holistic manner, even covering topics like sustainable cooking, gardening. I really like all her recipes. They are simple, healthy and delicious. Thanks to this course, I have now become quite interested in the world of fruits and veg,
God bless the author and her family for enhancing the health and happiness of many people.
By Cheryl V•
May 26, 2016
A lot of this stuff is basic and common knowledge among my own social circle. The reason I kept watching is because of the teacher's exceptional diagrams that beautifully explain complex topics in a simple way. As a teacher trying to introduce my own students to sustainable living, the instructor's style has given me so many ideas on how to communicate these concepts to my own students.
Thanks so much for your hard work! I will take your other class and hope to see others from you in the future, hopefully something about GMO's or food access in areas of strife and the long term effects on child development in those areas.
By bren r•
Jan 28, 2020
the best from the best! soon I`m going to start my nutrition studies at my university, and before starting I searched for so long time a good course about introduction topics focus on health and nutrition, and magically I found these amazing courses from Stanford University. the way they develop the topics and they explain is understandable even for a little kid. I have learned too much these months watching the videos, so I feel a little more confident about what I want to study and what I want to be in the future.
Thank you so much for this kind of courses and information, my regards Bren.
By Diana D•
Sep 14, 2015
This course indicated to me how important and irreplaceable is healthy eating during children's growth and development. Also, cooking for your child is a beautiful way to spend time together, express love and stimulate your child to develop good habits. During this course I've learned how to easily make several healthy meals and how to deal with everyday problems and healthy eating. Also, I got familiar with some crucial facts like reading nutrition facts labels and the huge impact of processed food on our health and environment. Thank you very much!
By Lulu M•
Mar 8, 2021
Dr. Adam is a very engaging and pleasant presenter and I learned a lot. Only comment is the Nutrition Label video in Week 5 is outdated as the new label now includes information about added sugars.