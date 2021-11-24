About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisites for this course. We recommend taking the other courses in this specialization as well.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how to cook using a principle-based approach so that you can make healthy food with whatever is available in your kitchen and in your region.

  • Learn how to prepare plant-forward meals that will delight you and protect your health.

  • Make it easier to cook regularly, by having the right ingredients on hand.

Skills you will gain

  • Building a balanced meal
  • Cooking vegetables in ways that will delight
  • Shopping for and storing produce with sustainability in mind
  • Applying moderation and variety to your meals
  • Creating sensible and delightful desserts
Course 3 of 3 in the
Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization
Beginner Level

No prerequisites for this course. We recommend taking the other courses in this specialization as well.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Foundations for Healthy Cooking

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cooking with Maya

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 13 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Cooking with Israel Garcia

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 22 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Cooking with Jacopo Beni

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 33 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz

TOP REVIEWS FROM COOKING FOR BUSY HEALTHY PEOPLE

About the Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking Specialization

Food Sustainability, Mindful Eating, and Healthy Cooking

