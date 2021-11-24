Cooking is one of the most powerful ways in which we can optimize our enjoyment of great quality food while protecting our health. Even on a tight budget, cooking can be a cost-effective, joyful and rewarding way to love the food that will love us back for a lifetime. In this course, you’ll learn some basic recipes from a home cook and two professional chefs who prioritize healthful eating. You’ll also learn some of the fundamentals of principle-based cooking that can help you break free from the chains of having to follow recipes exactly. Better health and creative expression lie in the ability to improvise in the kitchen, using whatever is available to make tasty, simple meals. We can’t wait to welcome you into our kitchens in this mouth-watering course! Here’s to your health and the home cooking that can support it!
No prerequisites for this course. We recommend taking the other courses in this specialization as well.
Learn how to cook using a principle-based approach so that you can make healthy food with whatever is available in your kitchen and in your region.
Learn how to prepare plant-forward meals that will delight you and protect your health.
Make it easier to cook regularly, by having the right ingredients on hand.
- Building a balanced meal
- Cooking vegetables in ways that will delight
- Shopping for and storing produce with sustainability in mind
- Applying moderation and variety to your meals
- Creating sensible and delightful desserts
Foundations for Healthy Cooking
In this module we will prepare to get cooking by defining a set of key, basic ingredients that will allow you to cook more frequently, using whatever you have on hand. We’ll also learn how to apply principle-based cooking to the creation of flexible meals, instead of being overly tied down by recipes. We’ll also learn how to shop for and store vegetables in ways that help you to eat more of them! Let’s get started!
Cooking with Maya
In this module, we’ll be cooking some of my favorite recipes - including some healthy dessert options! Desserts are often a challenge for people like me who love dessert but want to stay healthy. So, in this collection, I’ve tried to complement the other recipes in this course [the savory recipes in modules 3 and 4] with some of my favorite desserts. I’ll also show you how to make some delicious, savory breakfasts and how to make a single chicken last for three great, wholesome meals. Good for you and good for the environment! Come and cook with me?
Cooking with Israel Garcia
In this module, you’ll get to meet Chef Israel Garcia and we’ll be cooking some plant-based recipes with this dynamic Mexican chef. He won’t be using any meat in his meals, but they are packed with nutrition and flavor! After watching Chef Israel’s recipes, you’ll choose one to cook yourself - or adapt one of them using locally available ingredients. We can’t wait to see what you make!
Cooking with Jacopo Beni
In this module, you’ll get to meet Chef Jacopo Beni and we’ll be cooking some traditional, seasonal comfort food with this innovative Italian chef. He will be using moderate amounts of meat and fish in his meals, but if you’re vegetarian, please feel free to substitute! After watching Chef Jacopo’s recipes, you’ll choose one to cook yourself - or adapt one of them using locally available ingredients. We can’t wait to see what you make!
Very helpful videos and articles. Very informative and gives me the desire to eat and cook healthy. Thank you so much!
I enjoyed the course. Learned many simple cooking tricks and tips. Also may simple recipes.
I though this was a handy course. Would have liked perhaps some examples o f ad-libbing meals with core ingredients. But good reminder of why we should cook!
This specialization is intended for anyone seeking to improve their health, protect our planet and build a stronger, more positive relationship with food. The courses aim to improve knowledge about the relationships between our health, our food, how our food is made, and our environment, while inspiring us to make decisions that will protect our health and the health of the environment. After completing the specialization a learner with no previous food, nutrition, sustainable, mindful eating, or cooking skills will be able to 1. evaluate contemporary food choices for their impact on both human health and planetary sustainability, 2. achieve stepwise personal behavior change towards healthier, more sustainable eating, 3. prepare healthy, delicious meals using simple techniques and readily available ingredients, and 4. incorporate into their lives, the practice of food mindfulness, dietary moderation, varied meal composition and self-compassion with regard to their eating behaviors and food choices. Together, these skills and competencies will facilitate a lifelong, positive and health-promoting relationship with food for each individual learner and for their loved ones.
