Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cooking for Busy Healthy People by Stanford University

4.3
stars
41 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

Cooking is one of the most powerful ways in which we can optimize our enjoyment of great quality food while protecting our health. Even on a tight budget, cooking can be a cost-effective, joyful and rewarding way to love the food that will love us back for a lifetime. In this course, you’ll learn some basic recipes from a home cook and two professional chefs who prioritize healthful eating. You’ll also learn some of the fundamentals of principle-based cooking that can help you break free from the chains of having to follow recipes exactly. Better health and creative expression lie in the ability to improvise in the kitchen, using whatever is available to make tasty, simple meals. We can’t wait to welcome you into our kitchens in this mouth-watering course! Here’s to your health and the home cooking that can support it! Special thanks to course contributors: Israel Garcia, Jacopo Beni, Jesper Baanghaell, Sejal Parekh, William Bottini, Perry Pickert and Friday Films...

Top reviews

AC

Nov 24, 2021

Very helpful videos and articles. Very informative and gives me the desire to eat and cook healthy. Thank you so much!

SP

Feb 28, 2022

I enjoyed the course. Learned many simple cooking tricks and tips. Also may simple recipes.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Cooking for Busy Healthy People

By Konstantinos V

Oct 21, 2021

Excuse me but frying every single vegetable in butter is not healthy cooking. It might be faster than steaming/boiling, but it is certainly not healthier - or even healthy.

There are better recipes on YouTube for free - and there is much more detailed content with regards to healthy eating that the superficial 1 or 2 minute videos and the external links (nothing original, nothing that the lecturers can claim as their own thoughts and work) that constitute this course.

By Nico O

Feb 28, 2022

Honestly, I took several courses in coursera that are similar or connected with this course and this course didn't reach my expectations. I expect it shows how to prepare food more specifically, like making some veggies become frozen. pre-cooked the food without losing the nutrients / preserved most of the nutrients in pre-cooked food since the title is "Cooking for busy healthy people". So when we are really busy, we can just open the refrigerator and reheat or stir fry the ingredients which we already prepared before.

By Nikos K

Aug 9, 2021

The course is really easy to follow, there are many recipes, others take a bit of time, others are faster to make. Really interesting and you can take a lot out of it. Videos coupled with the recipes make all dishes easy to make even if you are not an experienced cook and you are just now experimenting in the kitchen. Courses of mrs. Adam like that are a must, since we are living in a world where food choices become less and less sustainable and junk food is the king in most households in the western world.

By Kaia W

Jan 24, 2022

I enjoyed the principles and cooking demonstrations in this course. It inspired me to practice them during the 4 weeks. My passion and technique for cooking have increased. Also, I'm more conscious about cooking vegetables, sustainable seafood, and leftovers in my fridge before shopping for more ingredients. I suggest including simpler recipes in Week 3 and 4 as some of them take 1-2 hours to prepare. Highly recommend the course!

By 박서희

May 23, 2022

Dear Dr. Maya Adam,

Thank you for being so creative and passionate about your teaching, subject, and how you communicate ideas and unique life lessons with us.

I love your lectures. Gorgeous and wonderful!!

I plan to purchase the Coursera Plus yearly subscription after the one-week free trial period is over.

By Antonette C

Nov 25, 2021

Very helpful videos and articles. Very informative and gives me the desire to eat and cook healthy. Thank you so much!

By Shweta P

Mar 1, 2022

I enjoyed the course. Learned many simple cooking tricks and tips. Also may simple recipes.

By Elitsa T

Nov 30, 2021

Very inspiring and nice course! Can't wait to try out these recipes

By Khadija M

May 26, 2022

it helped me in increasing my interest in cooking

By Bruno L V D

Jul 1, 2021

Excellent course.

By Lilly S

May 26, 2022

Perfect!!!

By SAER t

Apr 30, 2022

Very good

By AMEENA B

Apr 26, 2022

excellent

By Audra B

Jan 15, 2022

I though this was a handy course. Would have liked perhaps some examples o f ad-libbing meals with core ingredients. But good reminder of why we should cook!

By Anoushka A

Feb 11, 2022

This course gave me an idea on how variety of foods can be prepared with things that we have and can afford. The video were clearly understandable and resources were quite sufficient.

