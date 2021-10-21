AC
Nov 24, 2021
Very helpful videos and articles. Very informative and gives me the desire to eat and cook healthy. Thank you so much!
SP
Feb 28, 2022
I enjoyed the course. Learned many simple cooking tricks and tips. Also may simple recipes.
By Konstantinos V•
Oct 21, 2021
Excuse me but frying every single vegetable in butter is not healthy cooking. It might be faster than steaming/boiling, but it is certainly not healthier - or even healthy.
There are better recipes on YouTube for free - and there is much more detailed content with regards to healthy eating that the superficial 1 or 2 minute videos and the external links (nothing original, nothing that the lecturers can claim as their own thoughts and work) that constitute this course.
By Nico O•
Feb 28, 2022
Honestly, I took several courses in coursera that are similar or connected with this course and this course didn't reach my expectations. I expect it shows how to prepare food more specifically, like making some veggies become frozen. pre-cooked the food without losing the nutrients / preserved most of the nutrients in pre-cooked food since the title is "Cooking for busy healthy people". So when we are really busy, we can just open the refrigerator and reheat or stir fry the ingredients which we already prepared before.
By Nikos K•
Aug 9, 2021
The course is really easy to follow, there are many recipes, others take a bit of time, others are faster to make. Really interesting and you can take a lot out of it. Videos coupled with the recipes make all dishes easy to make even if you are not an experienced cook and you are just now experimenting in the kitchen. Courses of mrs. Adam like that are a must, since we are living in a world where food choices become less and less sustainable and junk food is the king in most households in the western world.
By Kaia W•
Jan 24, 2022
I enjoyed the principles and cooking demonstrations in this course. It inspired me to practice them during the 4 weeks. My passion and technique for cooking have increased. Also, I'm more conscious about cooking vegetables, sustainable seafood, and leftovers in my fridge before shopping for more ingredients. I suggest including simpler recipes in Week 3 and 4 as some of them take 1-2 hours to prepare. Highly recommend the course!
By 박서희•
May 23, 2022
Dear Dr. Maya Adam,
Thank you for being so creative and passionate about your teaching, subject, and how you communicate ideas and unique life lessons with us.
I love your lectures. Gorgeous and wonderful!!
I plan to purchase the Coursera Plus yearly subscription after the one-week free trial period is over.
By Antonette C•
Nov 25, 2021
Very helpful videos and articles. Very informative and gives me the desire to eat and cook healthy. Thank you so much!
By Shweta P•
Mar 1, 2022
I enjoyed the course. Learned many simple cooking tricks and tips. Also may simple recipes.
By Elitsa T•
Nov 30, 2021
Very inspiring and nice course! Can't wait to try out these recipes
By Khadija M•
May 26, 2022
it helped me in increasing my interest in cooking
By Bruno L V D•
Jul 1, 2021
Excellent course.
By Lilly S•
May 26, 2022
Perfect!!!
By SAER t•
Apr 30, 2022
Very good
By AMEENA B•
Apr 26, 2022
excellent
By Audra B•
Jan 15, 2022
I though this was a handy course. Would have liked perhaps some examples o f ad-libbing meals with core ingredients. But good reminder of why we should cook!
By Anoushka A•
Feb 11, 2022
This course gave me an idea on how variety of foods can be prepared with things that we have and can afford. The video were clearly understandable and resources were quite sufficient.