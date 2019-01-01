Profile

Maya Adam, MD

Lecturer

    Bio

    Maya Adam has been teaching at Stanford University since 2009. She also received her BA in Human Biology at Stanford before completing her medical degree at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. Prior to her post-secondary studies, she spent almost 10 years as a professional ballerina in Germany. At the Stanford School of Medicine, she creates online educational content for physicians, medical students and the general public. She is the faculty lead for Digital MEdIC South Africa, an international collaborative online health education initiative. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and writing and is the author of Food Love Family: A Practical Guide to Child Nutrition.

    Courses

    Child Nutrition and Cooking

    Cooking for Busy Healthy People

    Introduction to Food and Our Environment

    Stories of Infection

    Stanford's Short Course on Breastfeeding

    Health Across the Gender Spectrum

    Rebuilding Our Relationship with Food

    Stanford Introduction to Food and Health

