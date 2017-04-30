About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Infection Control
  • Microbiology
  • Immunology
  • Medicine
Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introductory Module

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Bacterial Infections Part 1

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Bacterial Infections Part 2

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Viral Infections Part 1

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

