This course introduces learners to a variety of infectious diseases using a patient-centered, story-based approach. Through illustrated, short videos, learners will follow the course of each patient’s illness, from initial presentation to resolution. Integrating the relevant microbiology, pathophysiology and immunology, this course aims to engage and entice the learner towards future studies in microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases.
- Infection Control
- Microbiology
- Immunology
- Medicine
Stanford University
Introductory Module
In Module One, we will begin to hear how some microbes cause disease in humans. We will familiarize ourselves with the human immune system, including the cells that make up the innate and adaptive immune responses. We will also examine the relationship between socioeconomic conditions and infectious disease as we explore the story of one person’s experience with cholera. By the end of this module, learners will be more familiar with how the host immune defenses actively defend the body against disease-causing microbes. After each lecture, there is a glossary of terms pertaining to that lecture, which will assist learners in answering the quiz questions. Learners can also find a glossary of all terms from the course, listed alphabetically, under the "Resources" tab.
Bacterial Infections Part 1
In Module Two, we will explore six infectious diseases caused by bacteria. We will see how factors like agricultural practices, prior infections, smoking history, and financial situations can play a role in infectious disease. By the end of this module, learners will be able to interpret the clinical presentation of these six infectious diseases and describe the relevant microbiology, pathophysiology, and immunology.
Bacterial Infections Part 2
In Module Three, we will explore seven additional cases of infectious disease involving bacteria. We will see how a timely and accurate diagnosis can be vital for a patient's survival. By the end of this module, learners will be able to interpret the clinical presentation of these seven infectious diseases and describe the relevant microbiology, pathophysiology, and immunology.
Viral Infections Part 1
In Module Four, we will explore five cases of infectious disease involving viruses. We will see how factors like social stigma, prior infections, access to medications, and family history can play a role in infectious disease. We will also examine the link between viruses and some cancers. By the end of this module, learners will be able to interpret the clinical presentation of these five infectious diseases and describe the relevant microbiology, pathophysiology, and immunology.
Superb course -- excellent information - excellent pacing - excellent instructional delivery!! I was very impressed with the content and manner in which the power points were designed.
Great course even for non-professionals. Helped understand unknown reason health conditions when doctors struggled to make a diagnosis or even find any particular reason for current health conditions.
Thank you, Dr. Adam and Stanford University! Story-based learning was really effective for me. I hope to apply this model of teaching in the future if I become a professor at the academe.
Nice course. The information about pathogenesis of disease is interesting. Giving example with person image and following up step by step drawings and scribbled notes make it a movie like flow.
