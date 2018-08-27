SS
Apr 5, 2020
Case study based courses are better than simple theoretical as it included complete clinical analysis, for a pharmacist it had lots of new information, so highly appreciated for including this course.
AV
Apr 11, 2019
Great course even for non-professionals. Helped understand unknown reason health conditions when doctors struggled to make a diagnosis or even find any particular reason for current health conditions.
By Chee Y•
Aug 26, 2018
I am a 1st year medical student and took this course for fun and slightly prepare for my Immunology/Microbiology class. I liked that the material was presented in very simple manner. Attaching a real story to each disease made me enjoy the lectures even more. It almost felt like I was watching a new movie. I learned a lot and vividly remember the material probably thanks to the cartoons presented in the lectures. Well above my expectations!!
By Ranganathan P•
Mar 13, 2019
Excellent. For a non-medical person like me, this illustration and presentation with graphics were brilliant. And the speed of speech delivery was just right (not slow like many others), compelling you to stay alert. I sincerely thank the instructors and Stanford University for this course
By Mari S•
Jan 12, 2018
Teaching methodology is interesting, and using he same framework of Immunology versus Microbiology makes it easier to follow/retain the presentation. The fact that each capsule is no longer than 10 minutes encourages one to complete them, and often you go online with the intention of completing one capsule but end up doing 3 or 4. The questions are easy. Although someone who has no background in microbiology/immunology could still understand part of the course, I believe the course is best suited for those who have previous knowledge of those 2 disciplines.
By Jessica B•
Feb 17, 2019
I have several degrees and currently pursuing a masters in public health and this was by far one of the best classes I have ever taken. It was extremely thorough yet taught in a story telling/case study manner that made it incredibly interesting and easier to remember. The information was high level but explained in a way to make it understandable for people who may not have a lot of experience in the health/medical world yet. I would recommend this course to anyone with an interest in disease transmission.
By Athena P•
Sep 30, 2017
Excellent course, my favorite so far on Coursera. Thoughtful and well-made. Some of the scenarios had me on the edge of my seat, wondering if the patient would survive or succumb to disease. I was introduced to conditions I'd never heard of before, and learned not only about assessment and diagnosis of infections but detailed explanation on how they occur in the body. Enjoyed the method of instruction as it was very engaging. I plan to refer back to the course in the future. Thank you Dr. Adam and faculty.
By Ricardo A B•
Sep 27, 2017
Differently than specific courses focusing on immunology or microbiology only, this course does a PHENOMENAL job of bringing two disciplines together and applying them to real clinical examples. I have a much better understanding of the role that our immune system activity(full, impaired or absent) plays in defense and recovery. Thank you so very much and looking forward to Stories of Infection 2!!
By Reena S•
Sep 17, 2021
This is a great course.I recommend it to anyone who is willing to appreciate and enrich their knowledge of infections.This course is created in a simple easy to understand language.As a medical student preparing for the USMLE I found all the information accurate.i even found some updated information that i had not learned in medical school years ago.The creators of the course are truly passionate about educating the public and increasing awareness in public health issues.This is an uplifting thought.thank you! looking forward for more courses like this!i loved most of all the integration of illustration while lecture is being played.Very interactive and engaging to any student.
By Mohamad S•
Nov 28, 2019
This course was very smooth and appealing to go through. In my previous experience with online courses I usually get bored in the middle or I lose my eagerness to continue. However, this course was suprisingly the opposite, I always wanted to get back to the track and to catch on. Thanks to the professor enthusiasim and her beautiful work of art. The name tells about it, it is a bunch of stories that are real instances and true cases. This gave each story its genuinity. Me as a physician, I liked the way how the case is presented with its sequence from history and physical exam while linking it to its pathology and immunology roots. Bravo!
By Frederick A R•
Nov 29, 2018
I found the lecture videos to be marvelously interesting and easy to follow. The narrator's voice is pleasant and her delivery was mostly consistent and effective. The video illustrations introduced medical lingo and written abbreviations that helped improve my own health-care literacy. The quizzes were maybe too east to pass, and didn't really do much to challenge my understanding...but, I'm being too critical. Thank you!
By Sarah F•
Apr 11, 2017
Wonderful and informative course. I always make sure to take the courses with this instructor; she has a wonderful way of explaining complex materials and her voice is a pleasure to listen to. The images along with the narrative are such a great teaching technique, I will definitely be rewatching the videos and recommending to others. Thanks for a great course and all your hard work!
By Catherine C•
Apr 23, 2020
This unique, interesting, and informative class is creatively presented. As a visual learner, I enjoyed the illustrations accompanying the stories. The stories, which focus on individual people, helped me develop a deeper understanding of the subject matter. This was a much more accessible way to learn than from a textbook. I recommend this class for anyone who likes learning.
By Sarah I•
Aug 8, 2017
Amazing experience! The story telling approach with cases from diverse ethnic backgrounds made learning easier and engaging. I would like to request the mentor to establish more such courses on various medical topics such as cancers, genetic disorders and endocrine disorders specifically.
By Clara L•
Nov 28, 2018
I loved this course so much. Microbiology can be incredibly dense, especially if you're reading from a textbook. The story-based structure of each episode made learning about the biology of different pathogens very enjoyable, and I looked forward to the conclusion of every chapter. Even without meticulously studying the minutiae of every pathogen's infectious process, I ended up retaining quite a lot of the information (likely because it was presented in such an engaging way!). This course is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with the broad patterns of infectious diseases, and be introduced to the general development of specific conditions.
By Gabriel C•
May 27, 2020
This course is fantastic! The way that the content is approached facilitates learning a lot, mainly through images and clinical cases. I found all the cases interesting and didactic. For me, in my fourth year of medicine, it was a great learning experience. I remembered many subjects but I also learned many new things.
My first language is not English, but the sum of the narration, images, clinical case, made my understanding of what was being said to be excellent. Thanks to the whole team!
By Hadjer C•
Feb 16, 2018
I'm a medical student, I did my ID rotation recently and this course was a unique learning experience through which I used and developed what I've learned. The scenarios are highly interesting, they're enjoyable and sometimes they're very touching. I liked the way the teacher highlights the most relevant information in each lesson. I would loved to have more questions to practice more, but apart from that, I really liked it and I highly recommend it.
By Sidra M S•
Apr 6, 2020
Case study based courses are better than simple theoretical as it included complete clinical analysis, for a pharmacist it had lots of new information, so highly appreciated for including this course.
By Merianna D•
Feb 23, 2018
These informative stories manage to captivate, interest and educate viewers. I have learned a plethora of new information from this course, and love the useful terms provided in the glossary with each video. As a student pursuing medicine and epidemiology, the content is very relevant to human biology studies and a wonderful supplement to courses and careers related.
By Kelly B•
Jun 7, 2017
I really enjoyed every moment of this course, I told my family and friends about the different cases that are discussed here. I found that learning through story telling gave a greater context to the clinical information. Thank you to Stanford and Maya Adams for making this available for us to learn from. I have shared this course with three other people already.
By Mário A•
Mar 18, 2018
Bem didático, ótimas explicações que agregam-se a fatos reais cotidianos e históricos. Muito bom. Para aqueles que não tem o domínio da língua inglesa, assim como eu, fica um pouco mais difícil, porem há o google tradutor que está facilitando tudo, principalmente pelo fato de que o "script" da vídeo aula está bem abaixo do vídeo e disponível de forma escrita.
By Shi C•
Jan 2, 2019
Great course, quite a bit information, clear explanation easy to follow. However I feel like the questions are a bit less challenging as I can complete most of them without going through all the details of the course materials. Would recommend to anyone who already has some understanding/background/experience with this field.
By Filip N•
Sep 20, 2017
The course is very fun and original. It presents the illnesses in a clinical manor rather than just listing symptoms and treatments which is a big plus for me cause it makes studying so much more interesting and so much more helpful for medical students cause it is a representative of what to expect in their future workplace.
By David S Y C•
Sep 19, 2017
A good course, more than I expected.
All is good, the vocabulary, the quizes, the image, all!
I suggest this course for everybody who wants to learn about some diseases and a little of biology.
Thanks Coursera and Stanford U for give us this opportunities of improve our knowledge and in my case my future plans: University
By Andrea G•
May 30, 2018
Excellent course for anyone who wants to understand illnesses that may affect their own health, or that of family members. Great explanations and wonderful graphical displays to follow along with each medical diagnosis. A "what-done-it" of medical mystery stories that any health care practitioner may face.
By Benjamin B•
Apr 26, 2017
Another fantastic course that gives real insight into how the human body acquires and responds to infections. For all those who have been affected by one of the conditions here or who are simply in the biological and diagnostic processes involved in infections, I would highly recommend this course.
By Katherine L•
Mar 15, 2019
This class was so enjoyable to take. I really enjoyed the illustrated lecture, case study, and learning about the various infectious diseases that exists. For someone that has no background in the sciences, I found it easy to follow, and very informative. I definitely recommend taking this course.